REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 am GMT/1:00 a.m. ETET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:00 am GMT/1:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-BIDEN-NORTH-KOREA/

North Korea sees talks as way to advance nuclear program, says U.S. intel official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. intelligence officer for North Korea warned on Friday the country sees diplomacy only as a means to advance its nuclear weapons development, even as the new Biden administration says it will look for ways to bring Pyongyang back to talks.

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT-RAPE/

'Choose - I kill you or rape you': abuse accusations surge in Ethiopia's war

HAMDAYET, Sudan (Reuters) - The young coffee seller said she was split from family and friends by an Ethiopian soldier at the Tekeze river, taken down a path, and given a harrowing choice.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

In Senate deal, Trump impeachment trial put off until early February

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leaders of the U.S. Senate agreed on Friday to push back former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial by two weeks, giving the chamber more time to focus on President Joe Biden's legislative agenda and Cabinet nominees before turning to the contentious showdown over Trump.

USA-BIDEN/

Biden, citing 'economic imperative,' orders faster relief checks, more food aid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday ordered the faster issuance of pandemic stimulus checks to needy families and increased food aid for children who normally rely on school meals, an effort to ease Americans' burdens while Congress negotiates over his proposed $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package.

BUSINESS

USA-BIDEN-YELLEN/

Yellen nomination sails through Senate panel; final vote set for Monday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Friday unanimously approved Janet Yellen's nomination as the first woman Treasury secretary, indicating that she will easily win full Senate approval, but Republicans called for her to work with them in developing economic policies.

USA-BIDEN-KEYSTONE-OIL/

Even without Keystone XL, U.S. set for record Canadian oil imports

CALGARY/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Keystone XL pipeline project may be dead, but the United States is still poised to pull in record imports of Canadian oil in coming years through other pipelines that are in the midst of expanding.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-BOND/

James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid pandemic

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The global release of the James Bond movie "No Time to Die" was postponed to October from April, its producers said, another setback for movie theaters trying to rebuild a business crushed by the coronavirus pandemic.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-WUHAN-DOCUMENTARY/

'Heroic hymn of the people': Chinese government film marks year since Wuhan lockdown

BEIJING (Reuters) - China premiered a patriotic documentary film on Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of Wuhan's coronavirus lockdown, part of a broader effort by authorities to cast the government's early response to COVID-19 in a positive light.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-MURRAY/

Murray 'gutted' to miss Australian Open

LONDON (Reuters) - Former world number one Andy Murray said he was 'gutted' after deciding to withdraw from next month's Australian Open following a positive test for COVID-19 earlier this month.

PEOPLE-AARON/

Baseball's 'Hammerin' Hank' Aaron, who held career home run record, dies at 86

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron, the quiet, unassuming slugger who broke Babe Ruth's supposedly unbreakable record for most home runs in a career and battled racism in the process, died on Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced. He was 86.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

DAVOS-MEETING/ (PIX) (TV)

Empty streets in Davos as World Economic Forum holds virtual meeting

Empty streets in Davos as World Economic Forum (WEF) holds virtual meeting due to COVID-19 restrictions

23 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

PORTUGAL-ELECTION/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Preview ahead of Portugal's presidential elections

Preview ahead of Portugal's presidential election which takes place amidst rising coronavirus cases which have led the country to a new lockdown.

23 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Southampton v Arsenal

Southampton play Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

23 Jan 07:15 ET / 12:15 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-SPZ/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Roma v Spezia

Report from Roma's Serie A match with Spezia.

23 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT