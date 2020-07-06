REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:15 AM GMT/2:15 PM SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:15 a.m. GMT/2:15 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

health-coronavirus-australia/

Australia closes state border for first time in 100 years to halt coronavirus

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian officials are closing the border between Australia's two most populous states from Tuesday for an indefinite period as they scramble to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus in the city of Melbourne.

health-coronavirus-saudi-haj/

Saudi Arabia announces haj health measures for domestic pilgrims

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia announced health protocols to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the 2020 haj season, banning gatherings and meetings between pilgrims, the state news agency said on Monday.

U.S.

health-coronavirus-usa/

Soaring U.S. coronavirus cases, hospitalizations overshadow July 4 celebrations

Rising coronavirus cases in 39 U.S. states cast a shadow over the nation's Fourth of July celebrations as health experts worried that holiday parties will cause a further spike in infections that could overwhelm hospitals.

people-ghislaine-maxwell/

Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Jeffrey Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell

Prosecutors have asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance in New York for Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

BUSINESS

dominion-m-a-berkshire/

Buffett's Berkshire to buy Dominion Energy gas assets for $4 billion

Berkshire Hathaway Inc said its energy unit will buy Dominion Energy Inc's natural gas transmission and storage network for $4 billion, helping billionaire Chairman Warren Buffett reduce his conglomerate's cash pile while letting Dominion focus on utilities operations.

tesla-shorts/

Tesla mocks shortsellers with sale of red satin shorts

After surpassing Toyota Motor Corp as the world's most valuable automaker and stunning with forecast-beating deliveries, Tesla Inc has taken time out to poke fun at the company's naysayers - with sales of red satin shorts.

ENTERTAINMENT

music-elton-john-coin/

UK's Royal Mint celebrates singer Elton John with new commemorative coin

LONDON (Reuters) - Elton John on Monday became the second artist to be honoured by Britain's Royal Mint with a commemorative coin paying tribute to the decorated British singer-songwriter.

health-coronavirus-britain-arts/

Britain says to put nearly $2 billion into arts to help survival

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will invest nearly $2 billion in cultural institutions and the arts to help a sector that has been crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

SPORTS

baseball-mlb-cle/

Cleveland Indians manager on team's name: 'Time to move forward'

Cleveland Indians manger Terry Francona said on Sunday he feels the Major League Baseball club should change its contentious moniker, in place now for 105 years.

olympics-2020/

Survey finds 77% of Japanese think Olympics 'cannot be held' next year

TOKYO (Reuters) - A wide-ranging survey conducted by the Japan News Network (JNN) found that 77% of those questioned said that the Tokyo Olympics "cannot be held" next year, it was announced on Monday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-AUTOS

UK new car registrations data released

Britain's car industry body releases monthly new car sales figures.

6 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-IMMIGRATION (PIX)

Die in detention or at home? U.S. pandemic forces cruel choice on asylum seekers

In early June, asylum seeker Jose Munoz decided it was time to flee for his life — by accepting his deportation from a COVID-infested Texas immigration detention center and back to El Salvador.

6 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-TRESURY/

Turkish treasury taps 2-year bond and 7-year note in auction

Turkish treasury taps two-year fixed-coupon bond and 7-year floating rate note in auction

6 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-SPAIN (PIX)

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez visits Portuguese PM Antonio Costa

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visits Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Lisbon to prepare for the European Council meeting in Brussels on 17-18 July, in which the European Commission's proposal for a coronavirus recovery fund will be discussed.

6 Jul 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CASUALTIES (PIX)

U.S. coronavirus deaths expected to top 130,000 - Reuters tally

U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus are expected to reach over 120,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally.

6 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/LEGCO (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong's legislature to debate national security law

Hong Kong's legislature will debate the implementation of the new national security law for the Chinese-ruled territory.

7 Jul

USA-ELECTION/

Party-switching New Jersey congressman Van Drew faces primary challenge

U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey -- who switched parties to join the Republicans during the debate over President Donald Trump's impeachment -- faces a primary challenge as voters go to the polls in that state and Delaware to cast ballots in the presidential primary.

7 Jul

EUROPE-TURKEY/

EU foreign policy chief visits Turkey, seeking to restore trust

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell visitsTurkey seeking to restore trust after a standoff in March in which thousands of migrants attempted to force their way into EU member Greece from Turkish territory

7 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases and deaths in all 50 U.S. states.

7 Jul

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

FORD MOTOR-BRONCO/ (PIX)

Ford spurs its Bronco SUVs to take a bite out of Jeep

Ford Motor Co on Monday will roll out the product and marketing strategy for its new family of Bronco SUVs designed to take a bite out of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' profitable Jeep franchise. Ford will promote Bronco as a more civilized adventure machine, and promote it with a Bronco Nation fan club and events called Off-roadeos.

6 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOGGERS (PIX)

Who you gonna call? Germbusters! Pandemic drives boom in spray machines

Timothy Kane, CEO of Goodway Technologies Corp, has never been so popular. Making machines that spray disinfectant, once a niche business, is now an essential service - and the phone is ringing off the hook. "Our orders jumped 50-fold in April, it was like a switch got flipped," said Kane. The rise of this industry is one example of a sector that is booming during a pandemic that has laid waste to so many parts of the economy.

6 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

MEXICO-AUTOS/

Mexico's INEGI statistics agency publishes auto production, export data

Mexico's INEGI statistics agency publishes auto production, export data

7 Jul

SPORTS

SPAIN-BULLS/ (PIX) (TV)

Pamplona's San Fermin Running of the Bulls festival

Revellers attend Spain's best known bull running festival.

7 Jul

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP (PIX) (TV)

Johnny Depp takes Sun newspaper to court in libel case

Actor Johnny Depp takes Sun newspaper to court in 'wife beater' libel case

7 Jul