REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 A.M. GMT/2:30 A.M. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 A.M. GMT/2:30 A.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING/

Grieving families urge 'life, no parole' sentence for NZ mosque gunman

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Families of victims gunned down at two New Zealand mosques urged a judge to impose the toughest possible sentence, life without parole, on the gunman as he showed no remorse and appeared to smirk at one survivor during a sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY-HEALTHCARE/

Merkel tells Russia to investigate suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called on Russia to investigate the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and hold the perpetrators accountable after doctors found indications of a toxic substance in his body.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION

Trump, fellow Republicans paint dire portrait of a U.S. under Biden

CHARLOTTE, N.C., (Reuters) - President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans opened their national convention on Monday by painting a dire portrait of America if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House in November, arguing he will usher in an era of radical socialism and chaos.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-APPROVAL

Fauci says rushing out a vaccine could jeopardize testing of others

CHICAGO/NEW YORK, (Reuters) - The top U.S. infectious diseases expert is warning that distributing a COVID-19 vaccine under special emergency use guidelines before it has been proved safe and effective in large trials is a bad idea that could have a chilling effect on the testing of other vaccines.

BUSINESS

USA-TRADE/CHINA

U.S., China reaffirm commitment to Phase 1 trade deal after call

WASHINGTON/BEIJING,(Reuters) - Top U.S. and Chinese trade officials reaffirmed their commitment to the Phase 1 trade deal that has seen China lagging on its obligations to buy American goods, providing much needed relief to nervous markets on Tuesday.

CHINA-ECONOMY/PBOC

China determined to keep 'normal' monetary policy -cenbank official

BEIJING, (Reuters) - China will maintain a "normal" monetary policy, a senior central bank official said on Tuesday, as Beijing holds off on more easing as its post-COVID economic recovery gathered pace.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-VACATION

Bringing Bali home: S.Koreans indulge in extreme staycationing

SEOUL, (Reuters) - This time last year Yoon Seok-min, his wife Kim Hyo-jung and their two children were holidaying in the Philippines, Vietnam and Guam. A trip to Hawaii was on the cards for this summer.

SPORTS

TENNIS-CINCINNATI/

Murray claims biggest win of comeback at Western and Southern

Andy Murray claimed the biggest win of his comeback and a place in the last 16 of the Western and Southern Open on Monday by taking out self-destructing fifth seed Alexander Zverev 6-3 3-6 7-5.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAMAICA-BOLT

Fastest man alive tests positive for coronavirus

World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica after last week celebrating his 34th birthday with a big bash mask-free.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BELARUS-ELECTION/EU (TV)

European Parliament discusses Belarus crisis; statement by opposition candidate Tikhanovskaya

The European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs discusses the political crisis in Belarus folliowing contested presidential election of Aug. 9. Event includes a video statement by self-exiled Belarus opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at 0945GMT.

25 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LATAM (TV)

WHO Americas director briefs on coronavirus epidemic in the region

WHO Regional Director for the Americas Carissa Etienne will hold a virtual briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the region with other directors of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

25 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-BOLSONARO

Bolsonaro keeps pandemic payments that won him support among Brazil's poor

President Jair Bolsonaro extends emergency payments during the COVID-19 pandemic that have helped poorer Brazilians keep afloat and boosted the popularity of the right-wing leader even in Northeastern Brazil, once a stronghold of the left.

25 Aug 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-HEATWAVE/CALIFORNIA (PIX)

In California heatwave, pandemic makes it harder to protect people from extreme weather

The coronavirus outbreak has closed churches, shopping malls and other gathering places where residents go during the hottest months of the year, while public cooling centers can only accept half their normal number of visitors due to social distancing restrictions. Health officials worry that the it will be even harder to protect the most vulnerable Californians from extreme weather during the cold winter months if the pandemic is still raging.

25 Aug 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-QUOTES

FACTBOX - Key quotes from the Republican National Convention

Key quotes from the Republican National Convention

Aug 26

MALI-SECURITY/

West African leaders hold summit on Mali's political future

West African heads of state holds summit to hear report from mediators who were dispatched to Mali to reverse a military coup that toppled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Talks between the mediators and the junta ended on Monday with no decision on a transitional government.

Aug 26

AFRICA-BANK/PRESIDENT

African Development Bank expected to reelect Adesina during annual meeting

The African Development Bank will hold its annual meeting via video on Wednesday and Thursday. Incumbent AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina, who is running as the sole candidate for a new five-year term is expected to be reelected after the bank's ethics committee and an independent panel cleared him of wrongdoing.

Aug 26

USA-EXECUTIONS/

U.S. to execute only Native American on federal death row

The U.S. Department of Justice is due to execute Lezmond Mitchell, a convicted murder and the only Native American on federal death row, despite opposition from the Navajo Nation, which argues the U.S. government is infringing tribal sovereignty.

Aug 26

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION (TV)

Republican National Convention - Day 3

Third day of Republican National Convention

Aug 26

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SOUTHSUDAN-FINANCE/

South Sudan seeking $250 million emergency loan from Africa Exim bank -minister

Cash-strapped South Sudan is seeking a $250 million emergency loan from the African Export and Import Bank, the deputy minister for agriculture said late on Monday, as the oil-rich but impoverished nation seeks financial support for a delayed peace process. The government, which has been repeatedly criticised by anti-corruption campaigners, announced last week it was running out of dollars.

25 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

AIRASIAGROUP-RESULTS/

Malaysia's AirAsia Group announces Q2 results

Malaysia's budget airline AirAsia Group announces Q2 financial results.

25 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-CHINA/TECH (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

How one Silicon Valley chip pioneer landed in China during a trade war

As the United States steps up its campaign to block China from acquiring key technological know-how, the winding journey of a pioneering Silicon Valley computer chip firm is showing just how tough a task that can be.

25 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CHINA-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio

25 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks to York County SC Chamber of Commerce

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before a virtual meeting of the York County, S.C. Chamber of Commerce.

25 Aug 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

25 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CANADA-CENBANK/

Bank of Canada deputy governor Lawrence Schembri to give a speech

Lawrence Schembri, deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, will speak by video conference to the Canadian Association of Business Economics.

25 Aug 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks on inequity and COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly leads participates in virtual panel, "Under the Magnifying Glass: Inequity and COVID-19" before the Rotary Club of Oakland.

25 Aug 15:25 ET / 19:25 GMT

EUROPE-GRAINS/AGRITEL

Agritel gives grain supply and demand outlook

French consultancy Agritel holds a press conference on the grain supply and demand outlook this season in Europe in the wake of a poor wheat harvest in France.

Aug 26

CANADA-CENBANK/

Bank of Canada presentation on monetary policy framework with Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins

Carolyn Wilkins, senior deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, to give opening and closing remarks at a workshop on the 2021 renewal of the Bank's monetary policy framework.

Aug 26

MEXICO-ECONOMY/

Mexico central bank updates inflation, growth forecasts with quarterly report

Mexico's central bank will publish its quarterly report and is expected to revise its inflation and economic growth forecasts.

Aug 26

RUSSIA-AZERBAIJAN/

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeikhun Bayramov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Jeikhun Bayramov, his Azerbaijani counterpart.

Aug 26

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-POLIO/AFRICA (PIX) (TV)

Africa expected to be declared free of wild polio

Gbemisola Ljigbamigbe had polio at the age of 1, which badly affected her right leg. Now 28, she is a model and award-winning Lagos state para-swimmer. Nigeria, where the continent's last case of wild polio was recorded in 2016, is expected to be declared free of the virus on Tuesday.

25 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING/ (PIX) (TV)

New Zealand's court continues sentencing hearing for Christchurch mosque shooter

The sentencing hearing for Brenton Tarrant, the Australian man convicted of killing 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's worst mass shooting, continues. Tarrant pleaded guilty to all charges in a Christchurch High Court hearing earlier this year. Justice Cameron Mander said the hearing is estimated to last four days, but it will take as long as is necessary.

26 Aug 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT