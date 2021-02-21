REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 a.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6.30 a.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Myanmar protesters gather again after worst day of violence

(Reuters) - Thousands of opponents of Myanmar's Feb. 1 military gathered again on Sunday in towns from north to south, undeterred by the bloodiest episode of their campaign the previous day when police and soldiers opened fire in the city of Mandalay, killing two.

AUSTRALIA-MEDIA-FACEBOOK/

Australia won't advertise COVID-19 vaccine on Facebook but vows publicity

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's government pledged a publicity campaign for its rollout of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday - but not in Facebook advertisements, as a feud continues over the social media giant blocking news content from its platform in the country.

U.S.

USA-WEATHER-TEXAS-POWER/

Why a predictable cold snap crippled the Texas power grid (Reuters) - As Texans cranked up their heaters early Monday to combat plunging temperatures, a record surge of electricity demand set off a disastrous chain reaction in the state's power grid.

USA-SENATE-JUSTICE/

Biden's attorney general nominee Garland vows to prioritize civil rights

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden's attorney general nominee Merrick Garland will tell the Senate on Monday he plans to prioritize civil rights and combat domestic terror if confirmed as the top U.S. justice official, according to remarks released on Saturday.

BUSINESS

CRYPTO-CURRENCY-MUSK/

Bitcoin and ethereum prices 'seem high,' says Musk

(Reuters) - Billionaire CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday the price of bitcoin and ethereum seemed high, at a time when the cryptocurrencies have hit record highs, with bitcoin crossing the $1 trillion market-capitalization threshold.

ALPHABET-GOOGLE-RESEARCH/

Google fires second AI ethics leader as dispute over research, diversity grows

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google fired staff scientist Margaret Mitchell on Friday, they both said, a move that fanned company divisions on academic freedom and diversity that were on display since its December dismissal of AI ethics researcher Timnit Gebru.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-KIM-KANYE/

Goodbye Kimye: Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian on Friday filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage and months of rumors that their relationship had broken down.

UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prince Philip remains in hospital

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, continues stay at London's King Edward VII Hospital.

21 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-VOLKOV (TV)

Interview with close Navalny ally Leonid Volkov

Leonid Volkov, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's chief of staff, speaks ahead of his visit to Brussels to convince policymakers to sanction Russian officials.

21 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-WEATHER/TEXAS-POWER

INSIGHT-Why a predictable cold snap crippled the Texas power grid

Operators of the Texas grid that failed catastrophically this week had been warned after cold snaps in recent years to fortify the system. But the state's power producers failed to adequately winter-proof their infrastructure, and its grid operator underestimated its need for reserve power capacity before the crisis, then moved too slowly to cut electricity demand when it hit.

21 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT