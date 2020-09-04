REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 a.m. SGT/10.30 p.m. GMT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6.30 a.m. SGT/10.30 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY/

Kremlin tells West not to rush to judge it on Navalny as sanctions talk starts

MOSCOW/BERLIN (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday the West should not rush to judge it over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and that there were no grounds to accuse it of the crime, as talk in the West of punishing Moscow intensified.

LEBANON-CRISIS-BLAST-CHEMICALS/

Lebanese army finds more explosive chemicals outside Beirut port after huge blast

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's army said on Thursday it had found 4.35 tonnes of ammonium nitrate near the entrance to Beirut port, the site of a huge blast last month caused by a large stockpile of the same highly explosive chemical.

U.S.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-ROCHESTER/

Seven police officers in Rochester, NY suspended over Black man's death, mayor says

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Seven police officers were suspended Thursday over the arrest and asphyxiation death of Black man Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York after video of the March incident was released, the city's mayor said, calling it an act of racism.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

New York pushes ahead with more reopenings as COVID-19 cases rise in U.S. Midwest

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Casinos statewide will welcome back visitors in New York and malls in New York City will reopen doors to shoppers as new coronavirus infections remain low in what was once the U.S. hot spot of the pandemic, even while cases mount in Midwestern states.

BUSINESS

GM-HONDA-ALLIANCE/

GM, Honda to jointly develop vehicles in North America, expanding consolidation

General Motors and Honda Motor Co on Thursday revealed plans to team up in North America to make a range of vehicles, deepening their ties as the auto industry comes under greater pressure to share technology and costs to meet demands for cleaner vehicles.

USA-FED/

Fed policymakers signal comfort with higher inflation

In the week since the Federal Reserve made a landmark shift in its approach to monetary policy, details are emerging on what it could look like in practice, with two Fed policymakers on Thursday saying they'd be comfortable with leaving interest rates near zero even if inflation rises to levels not seen on a sustained basis in some 30 years.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-THE-BATMAN/

Robert Pattinson's positive test on 'Batman' set underscores challenges for Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported on Thursday, halting production of "The Batman" and highlighting the industry's struggles to get back to business after months of a pandemic-induced shutdown.

FILM-TENET/

'Tenet' tests American appetite for coronavirus movie-going

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet" finally arrives in U.S. movie theaters this weekend, hoping to revive movie going after a pandemic-induced closure of indoor theaters and a dearth of new content.

SPORTS

SPORT-DOPING-OLYMPICS-USA-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: U.S. threat to pull WADA funding could leave Americans out of Olympics

TORONTO (Reuters) - America's top athletes could be banned from the Olympics and other major international sporting events if the United States follows through on its threat to withdraw funding from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), anti-doping leaders told Reuters.

TENNIS-USOPEN-PIRONKOVA/

Tennis: Pironkova comeback continues with win over Muguruza

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tsvetana Pironkova, playing in her first event since 2017, claimed a shock upset at the U.S. Open on Thursday by dispatching double Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza 7-5 6-3 to move into the third round.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump campaigns in Pennsylvania

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers campaign remarks at Arnold Palmer Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

3 Sep 23:00 ET

JAPAN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post.

4 Sep

USA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Biden delivers remarks on the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks in Delaware to assess the effects of U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the American economy.

4 Sep

UN-GREECE/

Greek FM meets UN's Guterres in New York

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet UN's Antonio Guterres in New York.

4 Sep

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY-JOBS

Key takeaways and political implications of the monthly jobs report

A fast assessment of the closely watched monthly U.S. employment report in the context of the presidential race, the second-to-last national labor market scorecard before the Nov. 3 election.

4 Sep

ROMANIA-POLITICS/CONFIDENCE

The Constitutional Court holds session to rule on no-confidence motion

Constitutional Court magistrates are expected to rule on the constitutionality of a motion of no-confidence filed by the opposition Social Democrats against the centrist minority government, during the summer recess.

4 Sep

USA-CONGRESS/

U.S. Congress returns to Washington, possible govt shutdown looms

The U.S. Congress faces a tight deadline to avoid a government shutdown as lawmakers begin returning to Washington next week, complicated by bitter conflict between Republicans and Democrats over the next package of coronavirus aid.

4 Sep

JAPAN-POLITICS/SUGA (PIX) (TV)

Suga rising: How Japan's Mr. No. 2 made bid for country's top job

Profile story on Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, slated to announce his candidacy for leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

4 Sep 00:00 ET

ETHIOPIA-POLITICS/

Ethiopia's Tigray region to hold poll, defying federal government

Ethiopia's northern Tigray region will head to the polls on Wednesday in defiance of the federal government, the latest challenge to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed from a slew of regional leaders flexing their muscles ahead of next year's national elections. The federal government - and major opposition parties - agreed to postpone national and regional elections due in August until the COVID-19 pandemic was under control.

4 Sep 07:00 ET, 11:00 GMT

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Myanmar court to rule on case of poet accused of staging protest over internet blackout

A Myanmar court rules on the case of Maung Saung Kha, a poet and activist accused of staging a protest over the internet blackout amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The Peaceful Assembly Law outlaws unauthorised assemblies and can carry a maximum three-month prison sentence, a fine or both.

4 Sep 08:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-FOOTBALLLEAKS/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial of Football Leaks whistleblower expected to start

The trial of Rui Pinto, the Portuguese man believed to be the mastermind behind Football Leaks, begins in Lisbon. The 31-year-old, who is charged with attempted extortion among other crimes, is accused of leaking 70 million documents exposing the dealings of European soccer clubs including transfer fees, contracts and information relating to players' agencies. His lawyers have described him as a "whistleblower" who acted in the public interest.

4 Sep 08:30 ET, 12:30 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-NATO

NATO secretary general holds news conference after meeting allied envoys

NATO ambassadors are expected to discuss the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and NATO secretary general will hold a news conference following the discussion.

4 Sep 10:30 ET, 14:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-WOLF

U.S. security chief under scrutiny as Trump pushes new law and order message

At the heart of President Donald Trump's law-and-order election campaign is Chad Wolf, who as acting secretary of homeland security has defied critics by sending U.S. federal forces into some cities and expanding the boundaries of his cabinet post.

4 Sep 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

CORONAVIRUS-HEALTH/GERMANY-MINISTER

German health minister holds news conference on coronavirus pandemic

German Health Minister Jens Spahn holds a news conference in Berlin after discussing the coronavirus pandemic with his European counterparts during a videoconference. Ministers are due to discuss quarantine and testing regulations as well as potential vaccines.

4 Sep 12:30 ET, 16:30 GMT

BELARUS-ELECTION/UN (TV)

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to address informal U.N. Security Council meeting

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is due to address an informal virtual U.N. Security Council meeting, organized by Estonia. Tsikhanouskaya fled into exile two days after an Aug. 9 election. From her new base in Lithuania, she declared herself the rightful winner over veteran President Alexander Lukashenko and launched an opposition council with the stated aim of ensuring a peaceful transfer of power.

4 Sep 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-FESTIVAL (PIX) (TV)

Portugal's Communist fest goes ahead despite pandemic

Every year since 1976 Portugal's Communist Party organises a massive event called Festa do Avante. It attracts thousands of people who gather to drink beer, listen to some of the country's top music bands and political speeches. Due to the pandemic many have raised concerns if it should go ahead this year. But the country's health authority gave it the green light. More than 16,000 will attend, making it one of the largest festivals to take place in Europe since the pandemic hit.

4 Sep

LESOTHO-MUSICIAN/MORENA LERABA (PIX) (TV)

Shepherd-turned-singer mixes Lesotho folk music with techno, rap

He looks every bit the traditional Lesotho sheep herder, wrapped in a thick blanket to ward off the mountain kingdom's cold and swinging an ornate walking stick, while he sings in the local Sesotho language. But since establishing himself in 2015, singer and rapper Teboho Mochaoa has gone beyond his home country's folk "Famo" music - with its trademark accordion and single drum - to produce an eclectic sound mixing electronic dance music, dub reggae and rap.

4 Sep 10:30 ET, 14:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ETHIOPIA-INFLATION/ (PIX)

Ethiopia statistics office to announce August inflation figures

Ethiopia's statistics office is due to release its inflation data for August. Annual headline inflation for the twelve months to July was 22.3%.

4 Sep

MEXICO-AUTOS/

Mexico's INEGI statistics agency publishes auto production, export data

Mexico's INEGI statistics agency publishes auto production, export data.

4 Sep

TAIWAN-CZECH/ (PIX) (TV)

Prague mayor news conference in Taipei, Czech-US business forum

Prague's mayor holds a news conference in the morning in Taipei followed in the afternoon by a Czech-US-EU-Taiwan business forum.

4 Sep 02:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CALIFORNIA-SMALL BUSINESS (PIX) (TV)

California's slow reopening is too late for many small businesses

The day California finally allowed hair salons to open after months of pandemic restrictions should have been happy, but the sisters who own Hourglass Salon + Boutique in Sacramento spent it hauling out boxes and figuring out how to tell customers that they were closing. Their experience highlights the difficulty small business owners have faced amid shutdowns forced by coronavirus regulations.

4 Sep 06:00 ET, 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOS

UK new car registrations data released

Britain's car industry body releases monthly new car sales figures.

4 Sep 08:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

CANADA-HYDROGEN/

Canada has big plans to use hydrogen to cut emissions - and produce more oil

Canada's main crude-producing province Alberta looks to use hydrogen to fuel expansion of its oil sands without increasing emissions, even as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises strong action against climate change, officials with the two governments said.

4 Sep 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

CHINA-TRADE/EXPO (PIX) (TV)

Chinese President Xi to deliver speech at opening ceremony of 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services

Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing.

4 Sep 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-COROAVIRUS/ECUADOR (PIX)

Ecuador mobilizes COVID-19 watchers to contain pandemic in the capital

Ecuador has launched a program that uses a network of community leaders in the capital Quito to follow the spread of the pandemic that devastated the country's biggest city, Guayaquil, in the first months of the outbreak.

4 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-WUHAN (PIX) (TV)

Wuhan, ground zero for the coronavirus outbreak, reopens business and schools

Journalists part of a Chinese government trip to Wuhan visit the Changchun Street Primary School, the Shui Guo Hu vegetable market and the Donghu High-tech Zone after the city hardest hit by the coronavirus reopened business and schools after not recording a single local transmission since the middle of May.

4 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA-COFFIN (PIX) (TV)

Indonesian authorities carry mock coffin to raise awareness about coronavirus

Indonesian government workers in protective suits carry a mock coffin in the streets as part of a campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of the coronavirus as the number of new infections continues to rise.

4 Sep 01:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-CASES (PIX) (TV)

India's coronavirus cases continue to surge at an alarming pace

India's tally of coronavirus infections continues to surge at an alarming pace, the fastest globally, as the country grapples with a sinking economy.

4 Sep 05:00 ET, 09:00 GMT

KENYA-ENVIRONMENT/ (PIX) (TV)

Kenyans fear 'ecological disaster' if two swollen lakes merge

The fresh waters of Kenya's Lake Baringo teem with birds, fish, hippopotamuses and crocodiles and sustain tens of thousands of people living nearby. But none of them can survive in the alkaline Lake Bogoria nearby. Now heavy rainfall and ecological destruction means the two lakes may merge.

4 Sep 06:00 ET, 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CHRONIC

WHO briefing on non-communicable diseases and COVID-19

World Health Organization/UN brfg on addressing non-communicable diseases and COVID-19

The lack of protection against non-communicable diseases (NCDs) has left populations ill-equipped to fight COVID-19. Many countries have fallen behind in preventing, screening and treating (NCDs). Mounting evidence highlights the increased risk of a severe COVID-19 infection for people living with NCDs. WHO and the UN to releasing information on ways govt can address NCDs in their COVID-19 recovery plans and reduce premature mortality. Speakers are Dr Bente Mikkelsen, WHO director of Noncommunicable Diseases, WHO and Dr Nick Banatvala, Head of Secretariat, United Nations Task Force on Noncommunicable Disease/Us (online)

4 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-RUSSIA (TV)

Russia's RDFI and Gamaleya reseach institute hold briefing on Sputnik V vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the sovereign wealth fund of the Russian Federation, and Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology hold an online briefing about Sputnik V vaccine.

4 Sep 12:30 ET, 16:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO holds regular briefing over coronavirus outbreak

World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak. It follows an announcement by the Trump administration that the United States will not pay some $80 million it owes the WHO and will instead redirect the money to help pay its United Nations bill in New York.

4 Sep 15:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-GUNS

America's promise of free speech and gun rights at war, legal experts say

When Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, used an AR-15 style rifle to shoot and kill protesters Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, amid the chaos of a protest last week, it was the deadliest evidence yet of the growing conflict between the First and Second Amendments of the United States Constitution.

4 Sep

NETHERLANDS-WILDERS/ (TV)

Verdict in Dutch politician Wilders' appeal against discrimination conviction

Dutch court issues its verdict in appeal by anti-islam politician Geert Wilders against a 2016 conviction for inciting discrimination against Moroccans.

4 Sep 11:30 ET, 15:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

PORTUGAL-FOOTBALLLEAKS/SECURITY (TV)

Security around court as trial of Football Leaks whistleblower set to start

The trial of Rui Pinto, the Portuguese man believed to be the mastermind behind Football Leaks, begins in Lisbon and is billed as one of Portugal's trials with most security. The 31-year-old, who is charged with attempted extortion among other crimes, is accused of leaking 70 million documents exposing the dealings of European soccer clubs including transfer fees, contracts and information relating to players' agencies. His lawyers have described him as a "whistleblower" who acted in the public interest.

4 Sep 06:30 ET, 10:30 GMT