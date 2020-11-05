REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

AUSTRIA-ATTACK

Vienna gunman rampaged alone, intelligence was fumbled - Austrian minister

Large quantities of mobile phone footage have confirmed that the jihadist who killed four people in a rampage in Vienna on Monday was the only gunman, but Austria fumbled intelligence on him, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday.

USA-ELECTION/GLOBAL-REACTION

As America counts, the world holds its breath for U.S. election outcome

A day after Americans voted in a bitterly contested election, the rest of the world was none the wiser on Wednesday, with millions of votes still to count, the race too close to call and a mounting risk of days or even weeks of legal uncertainty.

USA-ELECTION

Biden leads Trump in battleground Wisconsin; U.S. election still undecided

Democrat Joe Biden held a narrow lead in Wisconsin on Wednesday after officials completed their vote count in the pivotal state, a major boost in his quest to win the U.S. presidency from Donald Trump despite the Republican incumbent's false claim of victory and unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud.

USA-ELECTION/POST OFFICE

Judge wants U.S. postmaster to answer questions on delay in ballot sweep

A U.S. judge on Wednesday said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy must answer questions about why the U.S. Postal Service failed to complete a court-ordered sweep for undelivered ballots in about a dozen states before a Tuesday afternoon deadline.

USA-ECONOMY

U.S. employment, services industry data point to slowing economic recovery

U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in October and activity in the services industry cooled, providing early signs of a slowdown in economic growth as fiscal stimulus diminishes and new COVID-19 infections surge across the country.

USA-ELECTION/GIGWORKERS

Uber, Lyft shares jump as California set to pass gig-worker ballot measure

Uber and Lyft stocks soared on Wednesday after California voters endorsed the gig economy's blistering campaign not to count drivers as employees, even as questions loomed over whether the companies can secure similar privileges in other U.S. states.

USA-ELECTION/KANYE WEST

Kanye West gives up on 2020 White House bid, eyes 2024

Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday voted for himself as the next U.S. president after a long-shot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation that he might siphon some Black votes from Democrat Joe Biden.

SOCCER-ARGENTINA/MARADONA

Maradona recovering well from surgery, lawyer says

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona was in "excellent" condition following surgery for a brain clot on Wednesday, and his lawyer discounted the possibility he could go to Venezuela or Cuba to recuperate.

TENNIS-PARIS

Tsitsipas reveals injury scare ahead of ATP Finals defence

Stefanos Tsitsipas says he is unsure how his ATP Finals title defence will go later this month after the Greek suffered a recurrence of a leg injury during his second-round defeat at the Paris Masters on Tuesday.

