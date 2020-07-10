REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 AM GMT/3:30 PM SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 a.m. GMT/3:30 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
singapore-election/
Long lines as Singaporeans in masks vote during pandemic
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singaporeans wearing masks and gloves queued to cast their ballots on Friday under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic that is pushing the city-state's economy towards its worst-ever recession, making saving jobs the focus of the election.
health-coronavirus-australia/
Australia restricts number of citizens returning as virus surges
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia will halve the number of citizens allowed to return home from overseas each week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as authorities struggle to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in the country's second most populous city.
U.S.
health-coronavirus-usa/
U.S. sets one-day record with more than 60,500 COVID cases; Americans divided
More than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a one-day record as weary Americans were told to take new precautions and the pandemic becomes increasingly politicized.
usa-court-trump/
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Trump's immunity claim, lets prosecutor get financial records
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday firmly rejected President Donald Trump's arguments for sweeping presidential immunity and ruled that a New York prosecutor can obtain his financial records but prevented - at least for now - Democratic-led House of Representatives committees from getting similar documents.
BUSINESS
usa-economy/
Weekly jobless claims near four-month low; millions drawing unemployment benefits
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped to a near four-month low last week, but a record 32.9 million people were collecting unemployment checks in the third week of June, supporting expectations the labor market would take years to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
usa-earnings-outlook/
'Disaster' U.S. earnings loom, but investors try and look beyond
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. companies are preparing to open their books on a quarter that is set to show the biggest earnings fall since the financial crisis, leaving investors looking for light at the end of the tunnel.
ENTERTAINMENT
people-naya-rivera-search/
'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for body
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned while boating on a lake near Los Angeles, authorities said on Thursday, but no body had been found almost 24 hours after she was last seen.
SPORTS
baseball-mlb-2021-schedule/
MLB 2021 schedule: Mets, Yankees to play on 9/11 anniversary
The Mets and Yankees will meet at Citi Field on Sept. 11, 2021 — the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that devastated New York City.
icehockey-nhl-njd-ruff/
Devils tab Ruff as head coach, keep Fitzgerald as GM
The New Jersey Devils hired Lindy Ruff as their head coach, the team announced Thursday.
