REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 AM GMT/3:30 PM SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

singapore-election/

Long lines as Singaporeans in masks vote during pandemic

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singaporeans wearing masks and gloves queued to cast their ballots on Friday under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic that is pushing the city-state's economy towards its worst-ever recession, making saving jobs the focus of the election.

health-coronavirus-australia/

Australia restricts number of citizens returning as virus surges

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia will halve the number of citizens allowed to return home from overseas each week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as authorities struggle to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in the country's second most populous city.

U.S.

health-coronavirus-usa/

U.S. sets one-day record with more than 60,500 COVID cases; Americans divided

More than 60,500 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a one-day record as weary Americans were told to take new precautions and the pandemic becomes increasingly politicized.

usa-court-trump/

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Trump's immunity claim, lets prosecutor get financial records

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday firmly rejected President Donald Trump's arguments for sweeping presidential immunity and ruled that a New York prosecutor can obtain his financial records but prevented - at least for now - Democratic-led House of Representatives committees from getting similar documents.

BUSINESS

usa-economy/

Weekly jobless claims near four-month low; millions drawing unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped to a near four-month low last week, but a record 32.9 million people were collecting unemployment checks in the third week of June, supporting expectations the labor market would take years to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

usa-earnings-outlook/

'Disaster' U.S. earnings loom, but investors try and look beyond

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. companies are preparing to open their books on a quarter that is set to show the biggest earnings fall since the financial crisis, leaving investors looking for light at the end of the tunnel.

ENTERTAINMENT

people-naya-rivera-search/

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned as search continues for body

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned while boating on a lake near Los Angeles, authorities said on Thursday, but no body had been found almost 24 hours after she was last seen.

SPORTS

baseball-mlb-2021-schedule/

MLB 2021 schedule: Mets, Yankees to play on 9/11 anniversary

The Mets and Yankees will meet at Citi Field on Sept. 11, 2021 — the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that devastated New York City.

icehockey-nhl-njd-ruff/

Devils tab Ruff as head coach, keep Fitzgerald as GM

The New Jersey Devils hired Lindy Ruff as their head coach, the team announced Thursday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

EU-ECONOMY/ (TV)

EU finance ministers discuss recovery and banking union

EU finance ministers discuss measures to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and priorities to bring forward the capital markets union; the European Commission and the European Central Bank present their assessment of the economic situation

10 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NORWAY-TRAVEL

Norway set to ease travel restrictions

Norway to announce revisions to travel restrictions imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BOSNIA-SREBRENICA/COFFEE CUPS (PIX) (TV)

Coffee for the dead - tribute to Srebrenica victims

Artist Aida Sehovic sets up an installation of some 8,000 small traditional ceramic cups filled with Bosnian coffee at the Potocari-Srebrenica Memorial Centre for victims of the 1995 massacre

10 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

UN-WILDLIFE/CRIME (PIX) (TV)

U.N. publishes World Wildlife Crime Report

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime publishes its World Wildlife Crime Report, which is issued every four years and outlines trends in the illegal trade of items such as ivory and rosewood.

10 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BUDGETS

INSIGHT-"Epic failure': U.S. election officials warn of November chaos due to budget crunch

U.S. presidential nominating contests and other elections held this year exposed massive challenges of conducting elections during the worst health crisis in a century. But instead of receiving more money to fix the problems for the Nov. 3 contest between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, officials had to take budget cuts after tax revenues plunged due to the virus-striken economy, two dozen election officials across battleground states told Reuters.

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-BRASILIA (PIX)

Early reopening turns Brazil's capital into COVID-19 hotspot

Brazil's capital was the first big Brazilian city to adopt social distancing measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic and was weathering the crisis well, until the lifting of quarantine rules triggered a surge in cases and deaths. That decision turned Brasilia into a COVID-19 hotspot as the virus spread to its poorest suburbs, health experts say.

10 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/

Louisiana holds primary after coronavirus delay

Louisiana holds primary after coronavirus delay

11 Jul

SINGAPORE-ELECTION/RESULT (PIX) (TV)

Singapore declares winner in general election

Singapore is expected to declare a winning party for a general election held in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. A change from the ruling People's Action Party (PAP), which has been in power since independence in 1965, is not expected. The PAP has always commanded an overwhelming parliamentary majority.

11 Jul

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

BOTSWANA-ELEPHANTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Botswana government briefs reporters on unexplained elephant deaths

The Botswana government will brief reporters on investigations into hundreds of unexplained elephant deaths, with the cause of death unknown around two months after the first bodies were spotted.

10 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FRANCE-EIFFEL TOWER/MUSIC (TV)

The Eiffel Tower, the new spot to chill at a height of 57 meters, with music

Paris Eiffel Tower sets an ephemeral terrace where visitors can chill at a height of 57 meters and listen to DJs performing.

10 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-DISNEY (PIX) (TV)

Walt Disney World begins reopening with mask-wearing guests and Mickey at a distance

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida -- the most-visited theme park on the planet -- begins a phased reopening with mask-wearing guests and Mickey kept at a distance to prevent the spread of coronavirus

11 Jul

SPORTS

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draw

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals takes place at a ceremony at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon.

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA/DRAW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Europa League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draw

The draw for the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals.

10 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-JUSTICE/RIGHTS

U.S. civil rights groups criticize 'out of touch' Justice Department police commission

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-COURT/TERM (ANALYSIS)

U.S. Supreme Court defied Trump agenda in blockbuster term

At a time of unprecedented partisan rancor in Washington, the U.S. Supreme Court with its conservative majority has staked out its independence from President Donald Trump by delivering a series of setbacks to his administration in recent months.

10 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

MYANMAR-COURT/ (PIX)

Myanmar court to rule in case against anti-war protesters

A Myanmar court will deliver a verdict on 17 activists who took part in an anti-war march in Yangon in 2018 that ended in scuffles, a case that human rights groups say is part of a wider crackdown on freedom of expression. The defendants were demonstrating over fighting between government forces and ethnic minority guerrillas in Myanmar;s northern Kachin State, and could be jailed for one month if found guilty.

10 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA

Australian authorities try to suppress surge in coronavirus cases

Authorities grapple with rise in coronavirus cases in Australia's second biggest city, Melbourne.

11 Jul