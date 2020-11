Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 p.m. ET/10 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

'Praying that Biden wins': Asylum seekers hold their breath as U.S. votes

In a makeshift refugee camp just across the border from Brownsville, Texas, Oscar Borjas and a few friends are planning to gather on Tuesday night to watch anxiously as results from the U.S. presidential election roll in.

Austrian police arrest 14 in manhunt after gunman's deadly rampage

Austrian police raided 18 properties and arrested 14 people in a massive manhunt on Tuesday for possible accomplices of a convicted jihadist who shot dead four people and injured 22 others in a late-night rampage in the centre of Vienna.

Trump and Biden split first states to be called, run neck-and-neck in Florida

President Donald Trump was narrowly leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday, while other competitive swing states that will help decide the election outcome, such as Georgia and North Carolina, remained up in the air.

U.S. Election Day unfolds smoothly, so far defying fears of disruption

Americans by the millions cast ballots on Tuesday at libraries, schools and arenas amid a deadly pandemic, in an orderly show of civic duty that belied deep tensions shaping one of the most polarizing presidential campaigns in U.S. history.

China slams the brakes on Ant Group's $37 billion listing

China suspended Ant Group's $37 billion listing on Tuesday, thwarting the world's largest stock market debut with just days to go in a dramatic blow to the financial technology firm founded by billionaire Jack Ma.

Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank games ways to sever ties with the president-sources

Deutsche Bank AG is looking for ways to end its relationship with President Donald Trump after the U.S. elections, as it tires of the negative publicity stemming from the ties, according to three senior bank officials with direct knowledge of the matter.

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

A study of the lungs of people who have died from COVID-19 has found persistent and extensive lung damage in most cases and may help doctors understand what is behind a syndrome known as 'long COVID', in which patients suffer ongoing symptoms for months.

Folksam leak shares data of 1 mln Swedes with tech giants

Sweden's largest insurer, Folksam, accidentally leaked private data on about one million of its customers to a handful of the world's largest technology companies, it said on Tuesday.

League broadens face-covering requirements, enhances COVID-19 protocols

The National Football League (NFL) is enhancing its COVID-19 safety protocols, instructing teams to broaden the use of face coverings and improve social distancing after more players tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Tsitsipas knocked out of Paris Masters by Frenchman Umbert

Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was knocked out of the Paris Masters in the second round when he was beaten 7-6(4) 6-7(6) 7-6(3) by Frenchman Ugo Humbert on Tuesday.

Kenya president meets officials virtually after COVID-19 numbers surge

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta will meet with government officials to review COVID-19 containment measures after the country recorded more than 200 deaths in October, the highest number since confirming its first case in March. More than a third of Kenya's recorded cases and deaths occurred last month, according to government figures.

4 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

Spain publishes jobless figures as COVID takes its toll on jobs

Spain's labour minister publishes registered unemployed figures as Spaniards worry about their future and the possibility of further restrictions that will affect the economy.

4 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as some regions call for the government to confine people to their homes. The government has said the current state of emergency does not contemplate home confinement,

4 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

People in Kamala Harris' ancestral village react to U.S. election

People in U.S. Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris' southern India ancestral village, Thulasendrapuram, react to the latest developments from the U.S. election. The village, located about 320 km (200 miles) south of the city of Chennai, is where Harris's maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago.

4 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

Hearing in Republicans' challenge to balloting in suburban Philadelphia county

A hearing is expected in a Pennsylvania lawsuit by Republican congressional candidate Kathy Barnette and a local Republican Party official accusing election officials in Montgomery County, in suburban Philadelphia, of illegally counting mail-in ballots early and giving voters who submitted defective ballots a chance to re-vote. The plaintiffs want a temporary restraining order requiring that defective ballots be set aside and not be counted. Montgomery County has favored Democrats in recent Presidential elections.

4 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Floods displace thousands in South Sudan's Western Equatoria region

More than 20,000 villagers in South Sudan's Western Equatoria state have flocked into schools, health centers and humanitarian compounds in Mundri town after they were forced from their homes by rising flood waters. The worst rains in living memory have displaced nearly 370,000 South Sudanese since July.

4 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

U.S. Treasury issues Quarterly Refunding data

4 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

U.S. Treasury announces sales of 3- and 10-year notes, 30-year bonds.

4 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

International Trade Committee to question trade minister Liz Truss

International Trade Committee to question trade minister Liz Truss. This two-hour session is expected to cover the UK-Japan trade deal and its likely impact; trade negotiations with the USA, Australia and New Zealand; and the Department for International Trade's work in supporting businesses to trade amidst the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

4 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

Supreme Court to hear religious fight over same-sex foster care

The U.S. Supreme Court hears a major religious rights dispute involving the city of Philadelphia's refusal to place children for foster care with a Catholic agency that bars same-sex couples from serving as foster parents

4 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT