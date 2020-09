Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ASIA-STORM

Typhoon Haishen threatens Korea after battering Japan

SEOUL/TOKYO (Reuters) - South Korea hunkered down as Typhoon Haishen arrived on the shores of its southern peninsula on Monday, after the powerful storm battered Japan's southern islands but appeared to pass through without major damage or casualties.

SAUDI-UNITED-STATES

Saudi King tells Trump that kingdom is eager to achieve fair solution to Palestinian issue

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's King Salman told U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call on Sunday that the kingdom was eager to achieve a fair and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue, which he said was the main starting point of the kingdom's proposed Arab Peace Initiative, the state news agency reported.

U.S.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES

'Fire on all sides': California wildfires prompt evacuations

(Reuters) - More than 200 people were airlifted to safety overnight after a fast-moving wildfire cut off the only road out of the Mammoth Pool Reservoir, a popular recreational site in California's Sierra National Forest.

USA-ELECTION-CHINA-BARR-DEMOCRATS

Top Democrat accuses U.S. attorney general of lying about China election threat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Sunday accused U.S. Attorney General William Barr of lying when he said China posed a bigger threat to November's U.S. election than Russia.

BUSINESS

SAMSUNG-ELEC-VERIZON

Samsung Elec wins $6.6 billion Verizon order for network equipment

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) said on Monday it had won a $6.64 billion order to provide wireless communication solutions to Verizon (VZ.N) in the United States, a major win for the South Korean firm in the next-generation 5G network market.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AUSTRALIA-MANUFACTURING-ANALYSIS

Australia turns to idled factories to pull it out of COVID slump

SYDNEY (Reuters) - In 2017, the last car Australia built rolled out of a General Motors' plant in the city of Adelaide, ending seven decades of local automotive history and the belief that the country's factories could ever compete globally.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE

Box Office: 'Tenet' Kicks Off With $20 Million in the U.S., Nears $150 Million Globally LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - After months of delays, Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic "Tenet" finally arrived in U.S. theaters and generated $20.2 million over Labor Day weekend. Ticket sales, though difficult to dissect given the uncharted waters of the coronavirus era, are roughly in line with expectations for a new release during a pandemic.

CZECH-MENZEL-OBITUARY

Oscar-winning Czech director Jiri Menzel dies at age 82

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Influential Czech director Jiri Menzel, whose 1966 movie "Closely Watched Trains" won the Academy Award for best foreign-language film, has died at age 82, his wife, Olga Menzelova, said on her Facebook page.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-DJOKOVIC

'So unintended. So wrong', Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A petulant swipe at the ball after having his serve broken brought a sensational end to Novak Djokovic's U.S. Open on Sunday after the world number one was disqualified for striking a line judge in the throat.

PEOPLE-LOU-BROCK

St. Louis Cardinals base-stealing great Lou Brock dies at 81

(Reuters) - Hall of Famer Lou Brock, who became baseball's premier base stealer as he helped make the St. Louis Cardinals one of the sport's dominant teams of the 1960s, died on Sunday at the age of 81.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AUSTRALIA-DEBT/

Australia's debt repayment surge drives credit card balances to 15y low

Australians' credit card debts hit a fifteen year low in July, data shows, as the pandemic drives a global surge in debt repayment that analysts say will hurt banks.

7 Sep 05:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

ESTONIA-ECONOMY/

Estonian Finance Ministry to issue updated economic growth outlook

7 Sep 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

KAZAKHSTAN-RATES/

Kazakhstan's central bank reviews policy rate Kazakhstan's central bank to review its policy rate

7 Sep 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GERMANY-EU/COMPETITION-POLICY (PIX)

German economy minister, EU's Vestager speak at competition policy conference

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier delivers a speech (1235 GMT) at a competition policy conference in Berlin, followed by a panel discussion (1305 GMT) with the European Union's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.

7 Sep 12:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA-TECH (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT - Coronavirus opens up African markets for health tech firms

The challenge of providing medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic has opened up markets in Africa for health tech companies that offer services ranging from telemedicine and drone deliveries of medical goods to online purchases of medicine.

7 Sep 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/BRAZIL-ANIMALS (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - The mission to save the Amazon's animals

The Amazon is one of the most biodiverse places on earth, but as loggers and farmers creep further and further into the rainforest the animals that live there are under ever greater threat.

7 Sep 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference

7 Sep 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Spain expected to become EU's first country to surpass half a million coronavirus cases

Spain is likely become western Europe's first country to surpass 500,000 cumulative coronavirus cases on Monday after a sharp resurgence of infections in the past few weeks, although deaths remain much more subdued than at the start of the epidemic and mortality rate far below countries such as Italy, Britain of France. Spain's health emergency chief Fernando Simon, to hold news conference.

7 Sep 17:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-ASSANGE/ (PIX) (TV)

London extradition hearing for Julian Assange Extradition hearing due to take place at the Old Bailey for Julian Assange.

7 Sep 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MALI-SECURITY/ECOWAS

West African leaders hold summit in Niger, focus on Mali crisis

Leaders of the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States meet for a summit in the Niger capital Niamey. Progress on talks to form a civilian-led transitional government in Mali following the Aug. 18 military coup will be a key item on the agenda.

7 Sep 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT