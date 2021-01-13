Home
Contact Us
RSS
Archive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
SEARCH
LOGIN
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Feature
Fashion & Beauty
Media & Marketing
Education News
Opinion
Another Take
Connecting Faiths
Freespace
Inside Higher Ed
Just Different
Law Speak
Letters
Local Counsel
Making Sens
My View
Nutmeg Verses
Off The Cuff
OnPointe
On The Other Hand
Policy Matters
Speaking From The Heart
Wildlife Matters
Dignity For All
Gear Up!
Supplement
Education Focus
Postgrad
Careers
Urban
Special Supplement
Cerita
Berita
Images
More
Spotlight
Buzz
True Crimes
Going Viral
The Sun Daily
>
World
>
Reuters
REUTERS NEXT-SUNTORY CEO AND JAPAN PM ADVISER: JAPAN LAWS SHOULD GIVE PM MORE AUTHORITY IN EMERGENCY
13 Jan 2021 / 14:24 H.
REUTERS NEXT-SUNTORY CEO AND JAPAN PM ADVISER: JAPAN LAWS SHOULD GIVE PM MORE AUTHORITY IN EMERGENCY
Did you like this article?
0
I love it
0
I like it
0
I dont like it
PRIME
Be mindful of colleagues’ behaviour to prevent corruption in civil service - PSD DG
PRIME
95 pct of Melaka employers yet to apply for certificate of accommodation
PRIME
Man found dead in drain believed to be hit-and-run victim
PRIME
Businessman’s suit over payment involving solar project to go for full trial
PRIME
Childcare centres registered with JKM can operate during MCO - KPWKM
Today's popular
STRAIGHT FROM THE WIRES
Polish Finance Minister hopes for fewer COVID-19 curbs at end of Q1
Reuters
13 Jan 2021 / 17:53
DENMARK'S PARLIAMENT TO PARTLY CLOSE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS - RITZAU REPORTS
Reuters
13 Jan 2021 / 17:52
UPDATE 1-Honda to temporarily halt UK car output due to COVID-related supply issues
Reuters
13 Jan 2021 / 17:50
Tennis-Sabalenka clinches third straight title with easy win in Abu Dhabi
Reuters
13 Jan 2021 / 17:50
GOING VIRAL
Taiwan-based Malaysian singer Gary Chaw praised for saving injured stray dog in Taipei
Going Viral
13 Jan 2021 / 16:20
Rege-Jean Page
Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page reacts to James Bond rumours
Going Viral
12 Jan 2021 / 14:18
Kpop boyband GOT7 breaks away from JYP Entertainment
Going Viral
11 Jan 2021 / 16:32
The infamous shoulder-baring Rizman Ruzaini dress was previously worn by S. Pavithra
Going Viral
11 Jan 2021 / 14:58