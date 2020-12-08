Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

COVID masks adorn healing trees in updated pagan rite

It is a ritual steeped in pagan mystery, updated for the coronavirus age. Sick people in northern France occasionally leave garments in healing trees or "arbres à loques" in the hope of a cure, following a tradition that persists since pre-Roman times.

Indian wedding takes on otherworldly feel after bride tests positive for COVID-19

Traditional Indian wedding finery gave way to hazmat suits and masks in a remote north Indian village, after the bride tested positive for the coronavirus just hours before her marriage, a local health official said. The couple, whose names were not made public, decided to go ahead with the ceremony on Sunday in the courtyard of the COVID quarantine centre in Baran in the western state of Rajasthan - their protective gear giving it an otherworldly feel.

Swiss villagers face 10-year evacuation in $1 billion bomb removal plan

A Swiss village where a World War Two-era munitions dump exploded 73 years ago will be evacuated for about a decade while the remaining bombs are carted off, part of a $1 billion plan approved by the government on Monday. A series of explosions near Mitholz, deep in the Swiss Alps south of Bern, began just before midnight on Dec. 19, 1947 at an adjacent Swiss military weapons dump.

German Santas still race despite pandemic rules

A small group of hardy Germans sought to keep alive an annual tradition on Sunday despite coronavirus restrictions as they took part in a run dressed in Santa robes and hats. "We think it is very sad that the run can't take place normally this year," said running club member Sebastian Stolle.

Cuddling in COVID: 'Hug bubble' lets seniors feel the magic of touch

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, French care home resident Colette Dupas's contact with her daughters has been limited to talking via video call, or through a window. Now the 97-year-old has been able to feel their touch, thanks to an inflatable tunnel and two plastic sleeves.

Cartoons and live performers combine in online Gorillaz gigs

Innovation has always been a hallmark of musician Damon Albarn and illustrator Jamie Hewitt's cartoon band Gorillaz, and now they are aiming to pull off something new in a series of live concerts that audiences can pay to stream into their homes.

After releasing a web series this year, the band are gearing up to showcase new album 'Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez' with three online shows in which human performers interact with animated characters.

Young Egyptian finds fortune in scorpions

Several years ago, a young Egyptian man abandoned his degree in archaeology to hunt scorpions in the country's deserts and shores, extracting their venom for medicinal use. At just 25 years old, Mohamed Hamdy Boshta is now the owner of the Cairo Venom Company - a project housing 80,000 scorpions in various farms across Egypt as well as a range of snakes, also kept for their venom.