Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Danes divided over children's TV show about a superpower penis

A Danish animated children's TV show about a man with the superpower of an infinitely extendable penis has divided opinion among parents and politicians in Denmark. The show, "John Dillermand" - which roughly translates as 'John Pee-Pee' - has aired on state broadcaster DR since late December. The show features an animated clay man in a striped red and white outfit with an extendable - sometimes helpful, sometimes out of control, yet fully clothed - penis.

Soccer-Hands off our record winless run, Tasmania tell Schalke

It is said that any publicity is good publicity and there is one club in Germany that currently lives and breathes by this adage more than any other. Amateurs Tasmania Berlin have held on to the record for the longest winless streak in the Bundesliga for more than half a century and the Berlin club are desperate to protect it with Schalke 04 only a game away from matching their 31-game run.