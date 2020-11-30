Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Cellist turns locked-down museums into backdrop for "healing art"

It's an ideal pairing for the COVID-19 era: a musician who cannot play for a live audience and sumptuous museums that cannot welcome visitors. Cellist Camille Thomas has put them together to create what she hopes will be a balm for troubled times. She is carrying out a series of solo performances of classic works set against a backdrop of deserted museum interiors in and around Paris. They are filmed and posted on the Internet.