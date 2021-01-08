SEARCH
Reuters Odd News Summary

08 Jan 2021 / 12:59 H.

    Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

    Danes divided over children's TV show about a superpower penis

    A Danish animated children's TV show about a man with the superpower of an infinitely extendable penis has divided opinion among parents and politicians in Denmark. The show, "John Dillermand" - which roughly translates as 'John Pee-Pee' - has aired on state broadcaster DR since late December. The show features an animated clay man in a striped red and white outfit with an extendable - sometimes helpful, sometimes out of control, yet fully clothed - penis.

