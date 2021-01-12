SEARCH
Reuters Odd News Summary

12 Jan 2021 / 12:58 H.

    Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

    German bakery's syringe cakes help the COVID medicine go down

    A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down at a bakery in the western German town of Dortmund, which is celebrating the year of the coronavirus vaccine with syringe-shaped cakes. It is not the first time Schuerner's Baking Paradise has sold coronavirus spin-offs: last year, as household essentials vanished from supermarket shelves in panic buying, they created cakes shaped like newly-scarce toilet-rolls.

