Home
Contact Us
RSS
Archive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
SMS Alerts
SEARCH
LOGIN
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Feature
Reviews
Fashion & Beauty
Next Gen
Zest
What2Eat
Tech Today
Going Places
The Right Read
Going Viral
Spotlight
BUZZ
Media & Marketing
True Crimes
Opinion
Another Take
Be Light
Connecting Faiths
Freespace
Inside Higher Ed
Just Different
Law Speak
Letters
Local Counsel
Making Sens
My View
Nutmeg Verses
Off The Cuff
OnPointe
On The Other Hand
Policy Matters
Speaking From The Heart
Wildlife Matters
Dignity For All
Gear Up!
Supplement
Education Focus
Education News
Postgrad
Careers
Urban
Special Supplement
Cerita
Berita
Automotif
Images
The Sun Daily
>
World
>
Reuters
Reuters Odd News Summary
07 Jul 2020 / 12:58 H.
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Did you like this article?
0
I love it
0
I like it
0
I dont like it
Close Ads X
PRIME
Senior federal counsel pleads not guilty to bribery, involving RM100,000
PRIME
Teaching ballet to Lagos poor
PRIME
Oil prices fall on demand concerns from U.S. coronavirus case surge
PRIME
Prosecution wants to amend forfeiture notice against Jho Low’s father
PRIME
Syrian craftsman revive famed water wheels
Today's popular
STRAIGHT FROM THE WIRES
Australia's Victoria state reimposes coronavirus curbs
Reuters
07 Jul 2020 / 13:53
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 AM GMT/2 PM SGT
Reuters
07 Jul 2020 / 13:51
UAE says it will test 2 million people for COVID-19 as cases rise
Reuters
07 Jul 2020 / 13:48
UPDATE 5-Miami rolls back restaurant dining as U.S. coronavirus deaths top 130,000
Reuters
07 Jul 2020 / 13:48
GOING VIRAL
Screenshot from Ivycher’s TikTok
Malaysian’s viral egg sandwich makes netizens drool
Going Viral
07 Jul 2020 / 13:59
Screenshot from Alyssa Dezek’s official Instagram
Preteen Youtuber Alyssa buys her dream car, mother quashes rumours
Going Viral
06 Jul 2020 / 15:43
Image from BLACKPINK’s official Facebook page
BLACKPINK AR-free live singing amazes netizens
Going Viral
06 Jul 2020 / 14:51
Son Ye Jin, Lee Sun Gyun and Sam Worthington
Son Ye Jin and Lee Sun Gyun to star opposite Sam Worthington in scifi film
Going Viral
06 Jul 2020 / 13:37