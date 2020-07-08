Home
Contact Us
RSS
Archive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
SMS Alerts
SEARCH
LOGIN
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Feature
Reviews
Fashion & Beauty
Next Gen
Zest
What2Eat
Tech Today
Going Places
The Right Read
Going Viral
Spotlight
BUZZ
Media & Marketing
True Crimes
Opinion
Another Take
Be Light
Connecting Faiths
Freespace
Inside Higher Ed
Just Different
Law Speak
Letters
Local Counsel
Making Sens
My View
Nutmeg Verses
Off The Cuff
OnPointe
On The Other Hand
Policy Matters
Speaking From The Heart
Wildlife Matters
Dignity For All
Gear Up!
Supplement
Education Focus
Education News
Postgrad
Careers
Urban
Special Supplement
Cerita
Berita
Automotif
Images
The Sun Daily
>
World
>
Reuters
Reuters Odd News Summary
08 Jul 2020 / 12:57 H.
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Did you like this article?
0
I love it
0
I like it
0
I dont like it
Close Ads X
PRIME
First court appearance set for Ghislaine Maxwell in Epstein case
PRIME
Civil society organisations stand in solidarity with Al Jazeera, media freedom
PRIME
Artificial reefs worth RM41,000 placed in Labuan waters
PRIME
Control durian prices, save buyers from being cheated – PPMM
PRIME
Jamal Yunos seeks to strike out Yeo’s defamation suit
Today's popular
STRAIGHT FROM THE WIRES
Indian police arrest 12 officials of LG Polymers over blast
Reuters
08 Jul 2020 / 12:47
Horse racing-Victoria horses banned from NSW tracks after border closure
Reuters
08 Jul 2020 / 12:40
Cricket-West Indies must try to win inside four days - Lara
Reuters
08 Jul 2020 / 12:36
Olympics-Australian snowboarder Pullin drowned on Gold Coast - ABC
Reuters
08 Jul 2020 / 12:35
GOING VIRAL
Ahgases demand better treatment for GOT7 with protest truck
Going Viral
07 Jul 2020 / 21:10
Screenshot from Ivycher’s TikTok
Malaysian’s viral egg sandwich makes netizens drool
Going Viral
07 Jul 2020 / 14:03
Screenshot from Alyssa Dezek’s official Instagram
Preteen Youtuber Alyssa buys her dream car, mother quashes rumours
Going Viral
06 Jul 2020 / 15:43
Image from BLACKPINK’s official Facebook page
BLACKPINK AR-free live singing amazes netizens
Going Viral
06 Jul 2020 / 14:51