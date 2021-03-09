Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Thailand in a green rush as government pushes cannabis as cash crop

Thais flocked to a cannabis exhibition as interest and demand in the plant surges after the government unlocked hemp use in food and cosmetics in the latest move to promote a new cash crop. The government held a convention in Buriram province in northeastern Thailand over the weekend to educate the public on cannabis use and promote businesses. People were able to taste hemp-based noodles, ice-cream and drinks.