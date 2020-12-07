Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Metallic monolith pops up outside Pittsburgh candy store

Since mid-November, shining metal monoliths have suddenly appeared - and then vanished - in the strangest locations, from the Utah desert to a Romanian mountainside. Now one has popped up outside a Pittsburgh candy store.

COVID masks adorn healing trees in updated pagan rite

It is a ritual steeped in pagan mystery, updated for the coronavirus age. Sick people in northern France occasionally leave garments in healing trees or "arbres à loques" in the hope of a cure, following a tradition that persists since pre-Roman times.

German Santas still race despite pandemic rules

A small group of hardy Germans sought to keep alive an annual tradition on Sunday despite coronavirus restrictions as they took part in a run dressed in Santa robes and hats. "We think it is very sad that the run can't take place normally this year," said running club member Sebastian Stolle.

Cuddling in COVID: 'Hug bubble' lets seniors feel the magic of touch

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, French care home resident Colette Dupas's contact with her daughters has been limited to talking via video call, or through a window. Now the 97-year-old has been able to feel their touch, thanks to an inflatable tunnel and two plastic sleeves.