Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Girl, 3, survives wild skyride caught in tail of giant kite

A three-year-old girl entangled in the tail of a giant kite survived a terrifying ride after being swept more than 100 feet (30 metres) into the air during a kite festival in Taiwan, video footage posted on social media on Sunday showed. Horrified spectators screamed as the girl was catapulted high above them, where she was spun helplessly at the end of the kite's long orange streamer as it soared and swooped in the high wind.