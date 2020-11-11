Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Two tonnes of cocaine worth $250 million seized in British Virgin Islands

A record 2.35 tonne haul of cocaine worth more than $250 million has been discovered in the British Virgin Islands after a covert operation that led to the arrest of one local police officer, the islands' police force said. When police arrived at the property, several people fled but officers discovered 2,353 kg of cocaine in a container unit.

Captain's Corner: Grounded Malaysian pilot's noodle stall takes off

Every morning, Malaysian pilot Azrin Mohamad Zawawi puts on his white uniform and black captain's hat before heading to work. But rather than going to the airport, as he has done for two decades, he heads to a small noodle stall he now runs in a suburb just outside the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Golf: Im dreams of winning Masters to dish out Korean-style marinated ribs

Im Sung-jae may be a long shot to win the Masters on his first trip to Augusta this week but the talented South Korean has already decided what will be on the menu if he becomes the first Asian to win one of golf's biggest prizes. As well as being fitted for the famous green jacket, the winner of the Masters also selects the menu at the traditional Champions Dinner the following year and the 22-year-old Im is keen to ensure one special dish will be on the list.

Rare books returned to owners after 'Mission: Impossible' burglary in UK

A trove of 240 rare books worth over $3.3 million have been returned to their owners after they were stolen in London by a gang of Romanian men who abseiled down from a warehouse ceiling to avoid setting off alarms. The men, who were jailed in Britain last month, were dubbed the "Mission: Impossible" gang by UK media because of their acrobatic technique, reminiscent of a famous scene in the 1996 movie in which Tom Cruise is lowered into a vault on a rope.

Japanese town deploys 'Monster Wolf' robots to deter wild bears

A Japanese town has deployed robot wolves in an effort to scare away bears that have become an increasingly dangerous nuisance in the countryside. The town of Takikawa on the northern island of Hokkaido purchased and installed a pair of the robots after bears were found roaming neighbourhoods in September. City officials said there have been no bear encounters since.

Japan's 'Jo Baiden' feels affinity to U.S. president-elect

Meet Japan's Joe Biden - the mayor of a remote town who's become an internet sensation for having a name that can be pronounced the same as that of the U.S. president-elect. Yutaka Umeda, the 73-year-old mayor of Yamato - a town of 15,000 in southwestern Japan - first realized that the Chinese characters used to write his name could, if said differently, sound like "Joe Biden" while watching television coverage of the U.S. vote count with his family.

Palestinian baker keeps lion cubs as pets on Gaza rooftop

On the roof of an apartment block in one of Gaza's most crowded cities, two lion cubs prowl among the water tanks and dine on slaughtered chickens as children take selfies. It is a bizarre sight even in a war-scarred Gaza Strip that has become accustomed to the unaccustomed.

Arsenal's mascot Gunnersaurus returns from brink of extinction

Arsenal brought Gunnersaurus back from the brink of extinction on Tuesday, barely a month after the club's beloved mascot was made redundant as part of a cost-cutting effort aimed at mitigating the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jerry Quy, who entertained home fans at the Emirates Stadium by dressing up as a green dinosaur, was let go by the club at the start of October and his departure did not go down well, with fans flocking to social media to make their feelings known.