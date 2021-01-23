Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Dutch buy delivery uniforms, borrow dogs to dodge curfew

Fears of being cooped up during a curfew have led the Dutch to resort to creative ways to dodge the rules, with people signing up for borrow-a-dog services and ordering the uniforms of home delivery companies. From Saturday, a nightly curfew to try and curb the pandemic starting at 21:00 (20:00 GMT) and running until 04:30 will be imposed, the first nationwide curfew since World War Two.

Phnom Penh yoga fans return to mat after lockdown - with a beer

For some, a post-lockdown group activity that combines exercise with alcohol may seem like the ideal coronavirus stress-buster - though yoga purists should probably avoid Phnom Penh's TwoBirds Craft Beer brewery while it's taking place. The brewery's yoga classes, resumed after a six-week lockdown across Cambodia - which has officially recorded not a single COVID death - was lifted on Jan. 1, combine holding a pose with clutching a beer, and they're attracting devotees.

Love in the time of COVID-19? 'No thanks' say Brazil's divorcing couples

Brazil recorded a record number of divorces during the second half of 2020, the national college of notaries said on Thursday, as married couples grew sick of one another after long periods of time cooped up at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Latin America's biggest country, home to the world's second deadliest outbreak after the United States, recorded 43,859 divorces in the final six months of last year, up 15% compared with the same period in 2019, and the highest total since record-keeping began in 2007, the college said

Puppy love: Pooch waits six days outside Turkish hospital for sick owner

A faithful dog waited for her owner outside a hospital in Turkey for almost a week until he was released after undergoing treatment for a brain condition. The small, mix-breed dog named Boncuk was rewarded for her loyalty with an emotional reunion when 68-year-old Cemal Senturk finally left hospital in the northeastern city of Trabzon.

Man City to use Cheltenham Town bar as changing room

Manchester City players will be getting changed in the bar at Cheltenham Town's stadium when they visit for an FA Cup clash on Saturday but their fourth-tier hosts aim to make Pep Guardiola's men as comfortable as possible, manager Michael Duff said. City, whose market value is estimated at over 950 million pounds ($1.3 billion) by specialist website Transfermarkt, play their fourth-round clash at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium where away teams have used the Victory Bar as a changing room during the COVID-19 crisis.

Police discover first cannabis farm in London financial district

The first cannabis farm has been found in London's historic financial district, where office buildings have been emptied because of lockdowns to contain the spread of COVID-19, British police said on Wednesday. The City of London Police said 826 cannabis plants were found in a building near the Bank of England. The police said there were reports of a "strong smell of cannabis", which led to the raid.

Newport keeper King sets world record with goal from 96 metres out

When Newport County goalkeeper Tom King took a goal kick in a League Two game at Cheltenham Town on Tuesday, little did he know he would be writing his name into the Guinness World Records book for the longest goal ever scored. At 0-0 in the 12th minute, King placed the ball inside his six-yard box and launched it so far upfield that it bounced a few yards outside the opposition box before the wind picked it up and over the helpless Joshua Griffiths in Cheltenham's goal.

Bernie Sanders, bundled up at Biden inauguration, goes viral in a meme

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, wrapped up in a winter coat and mittens at the presidential inauguration, is now a fashion icon for looking like he was running an errand at the historic event. Amid a sea of designer coats, the 79-year-old senator made a sartorial statement on Wednesday by showing up in a jacket by snowboarding equipment company Burton and home-made wool mittens, carrying a large brown envelope.