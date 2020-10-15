Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Canada's Halloween is not canceled, but a hockey stick could come in handy

Canadian children can go trick-or-treating on Halloween despite being in the middle of a second wave of COVID-19, the country's top health officials say, as long as they practice physical distancing, wear masks and wash their hands. In Canada as in the United States, Halloween brings armies of children dressed in spooky costumes out onto the streets in search of candy and maybe a fright or two.