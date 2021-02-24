Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Pakistan police pop their rollerblades on to catch Karachi's criminals

Police in Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, are deploying an armed rollerblading unit to curb theft and harassment on its teeming streets. Gliding in a circle with their weapons pointed inwards, and lifting and lowering the guns in unison, the 20-member unit clad in black undergoes rigorous training.

Five-year-old Egyptian rally driver's son takes the wheel

Egyptian Mansour Tarek hopes to follow in his father's footsteps and become a professional rally driver when he's older. Aged just five, he is already on the track.

Don't mope - move!: German woman becomes TikTok fitness star at 81

When Germany went into lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last spring, Erika Rischko, now 81 years old, posted her first 12-second video on TikTok in which she danced the popular Cha-Cha Slide line dance with her husband. Since then, Rischko has uploaded more than 100 videos of herself doing exercises like planks and pull-ups, as well as dancing, to encourage others to remain active during lockdown.

Baarack from the brink: Wild sheep rescued in Australia shorn of 35 kg fleece

A wild and ailing sheep found in a forest in Australia, named Baarack by rescuers, has yielded a fleece weighing more than 35 kilogrammes - nearly half the weight of an adult kangaroo - after being shorn for the first time in many a year. The sheep was found by a member of the public who contacted the Edgar's Mission Farm Sanctuary near Lancefield, Victoria, about 60 kilometres north of Melbourne, according to the Mission's Kyle Behrend.