Reuters Odd News Summary

Vatican 'Darth Vader' nativity scene gets earthly thumbs down

St. Peter's Square in the Vatican has hosted a few unorthodox nativity scenes over the years, but this season's entry looks like it came from outer space. The futuristic ceramic crèche - which includes an astronaut and a character reminiscent of Darth Vader from Star Wars - has received so many terrible reviews that, if it were a Broadway play, it probably would have closed on opening night.

Like son, like father: Alberta dad gets tattoo to match son's birthmark

A Canadian father endured painful hours under a tattoo needle to help his "self-conscious" son accept a birthmark on his torso. Edmonton-based Derek Prue Sr was inspired to get inked after noticing his son did not want to take off his shirt when he went swimming.

Rescue cats don Santa suits for purrfect Korean Christmas

What could be more endearing than a roomful of cats in red-and-white Santa costumes, each complete down to a hood with a white bobble and a belt? This holiday season, come home to the cat cafe in Seoul where you can cuddle up to around 130 feline friends at tables decked out with tiny Christmas trees.

Japan's Pajama Suit helps teleworkers look good for Zoom calls

Want to look good for a Zoom meeting but don't want to get too dressed up? A Japanese apparel company has created a "Pajamas Suit" that's meant to resemble office attire but feel as snug as sleepwear. Aoki Holdings is marketing the navy, beige, black and dark grey suits for both men and women to teleworkers as "more than pajamas and less than fashionable clothes."

Armed Santa: Peruvian police take unorthodox steps to bust drug pusher

Peruvian police drugs-squad members disguised as Santa Claus and an elf swooped into a house in Lima not to deliver gifts but to capture a suspected cocaine and dope dealer as part of an anti-drug operation. The agents, dressed in red, white and green outfits with flak jackets hidden underneath, arrived in an undercover van on Sunday before breaking into the house with a large hammer to apprehend their suspect.