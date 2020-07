Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Gambling addiction spikes among South Korea's work-from-home day traders

Day traders seeking help for gambling addiction have tripled in number in South Korea, as COVID-19 social distancing and working-from-home has freed up more time for online stock market trading, data showed. Retail investors, known locally as ants, were a force in a 50% stock-price surge after a virus-induced sell-off in March.