Reuters Odd News Summary

Vatican 'Darth Vader' nativity scene gets earthly thumbs down

St. Peter's Square in the Vatican has hosted a few unorthodox nativity scenes over the years, but this season's entry looks like it came from outer space. The futuristic ceramic crèche - which includes an astronaut and a character reminiscent of Darth Vader from Star Wars - has received so many terrible reviews that, if it were a Broadway play, it probably would have closed on opening night.

Rescue cats don Santa suits for purrfect Korean Christmas

What could be more endearing than a roomful of cats in red-and-white Santa costumes, each complete down to a hood with a white bobble and a belt? This holiday season, come home to the cat cafe in Seoul where you can cuddle up to around 130 feline friends at tables decked out with tiny Christmas trees.

Japan's Pajama Suit helps teleworkers look good for Zoom calls

Want to look good for a Zoom meeting but don't want to get too dressed up? A Japanese apparel company has created a "Pajamas Suit" that's meant to resemble office attire but feel as snug as sleepwear. Aoki Holdings is marketing the navy, beige, black and dark grey suits for both men and women to teleworkers as "more than pajamas and less than fashionable clothes."