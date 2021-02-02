Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

U.S. voting rights activist Stacey Abrams nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. voting rights activist and Democratic Party politician Stacey Abrams has been nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize for her work to promote nonviolent change via the ballot box, a Norwegian lawmaker said on Monday. Abrams, whose work was credited with boosting voter turnout last year, helping Joe Biden win the U.S. presidency, joins a long list of nominees, including both former President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, former White House adviser Jared Kushner.

Evan Rachel Wood accuses ex-fiance Marilyn Manson of abuse

"Westworld" TV and film actress Evan Rachel Wood on Monday said her former fiance, rock singer Marilyn Manson, "horrifically abused me for years." Wood, 33, who dated Manson, 52, from around 2007 and was briefly engaged to him in 2010, made the accusation in an Instagram post.

Prince Harry receives apology over story saying he turned back on military

Britain's Prince Harry has won an apology and substantial damages from the publishers of the Mail on Sunday after he sued the tabloid for libel over claims he had turned his back on the military when he ended his royal role. Harry launched the legal action after an article in the paper in October said he had lost touch with the Marines, a commando force of the British navy with which he had a formal relationship until he stepped back from royal duties last March.

Singer Tony Bennett diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, family tells magazine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The family of Tony Bennett has revealed that the legendary singer has been suffering from Alzheimer's disease, breaking their silence on his condition four years after he was diagnosed with the progressive, memory-destroying disease. His wife Susan told AARP Magazine in an interview published on Monday that the 94-year-old singer, whose first hit "Because of You" was released in 1951, had been losing his ability to make decisions. In an effort to keep working, Bennett had been hiding his diagnosis, she said.