Home
Contact Us
RSS
Archive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
SEARCH
LOGIN
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Feature
Reviews
Fashion & Beauty
Next Gen
Zest
What2Eat
Tech Today
Going Places
The Right Read
Going Viral
Spotlight
BUZZ
Media & Marketing
True Crimes
Opinion
Another Take
Be Light
Connecting Faiths
Freespace
Inside Higher Ed
Just Different
Law Speak
Letters
Local Counsel
Making Sens
My View
Nutmeg Verses
Off The Cuff
OnPointe
On The Other Hand
Policy Matters
Speaking From The Heart
Wildlife Matters
Dignity For All
Gear Up!
Supplement
Education Focus
Education News
Postgrad
Careers
Urban
Special Supplement
Cerita
Berita
Automotif
Images
The Sun Daily
>
World
>
Reuters
Reuters People News Summary
18 Jul 2020 / 20:59 H.
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Did you like this article?
0
I love it
0
I like it
0
I dont like it
Close Ads X
PRIME
Sabah police seize drugs worth over RM71,000 in Op Sarang
PRIME
Coat of arms: Action must still be taken despite apology, says Saifuddin
PRIME
England’s Archer fined, warned over protocol breach
PRIME
New initiatives to improve welfare benefits for ATM veterans
PRIME
Zidane says Real will not switch off ahead of City test
Today's popular
STRAIGHT FROM THE WIRES
G20 finance officials poised to recommend extension of debt freeze
Reuters
18 Jul 2020 / 22:29
UPDATE 2-Russia holds military exercises in southwest amid flare-up between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Reuters
18 Jul 2020 / 22:26
Motor racing-Hamilton takes his record 90th career pole in Hungary
Reuters
18 Jul 2020 / 22:14
LEWIS HAMILTON PUTS MERCEDES IN POLE POSITION FOR HUNGARIAN FORMULA ONE GRAND PRIX
Reuters
18 Jul 2020 / 22:04
GOING VIRAL
AFP
Idris Elba disagrees with the censorship of racist films, suggests adding labels instead
Going Viral
16 Jul 2020 / 15:47
Screenshot from Douyin livestream
Customers bash Eric Tsang for promoting supposedly fake goods
Going Viral
16 Jul 2020 / 15:21
Screenshot from CL’s Instagram
What has CL been up to?
Going Viral
15 Jul 2020 / 16:19
iKON’s Junhoe and Jinhwan involved in car crash
Going Viral
15 Jul 2020 / 14:44