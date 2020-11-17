Home
Contact Us
RSS
Archive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
SEARCH
LOGIN
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Feature
Fashion & Beauty
Media & Marketing
Education News
Opinion
Another Take
Connecting Faiths
Freespace
Inside Higher Ed
Just Different
Law Speak
Letters
Local Counsel
Making Sens
My View
Nutmeg Verses
Off The Cuff
OnPointe
On The Other Hand
Policy Matters
Speaking From The Heart
Wildlife Matters
Dignity For All
Gear Up!
Supplement
Education Focus
Postgrad
Careers
Urban
Special Supplement
Cerita
Berita
Images
More
Spotlight
Buzz
True Crimes
Going Viral
The Sun Daily
>
World
>
Reuters
Reuters People News Summary
17 Nov 2020 / 04:59 H.
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Did you like this article?
0
I love it
0
I like it
0
I dont like it
PRIME
Over 8,000 illegal immigrants nabbed for trying to enter country since May 1 - Ismail Sabri
PRIME
Wan Azizah: MPs holding GLC posts should take 50% pay cut
PRIME
Reduced demand led to 38% drop in egg prices
PRIME
Speaker may opt for oral replies by ministers
PRIME
Poor SOPs led to DBKL’s 97 dubious land deals
Today's popular
STRAIGHT FROM THE WIRES
GLOBAL MARKETS-Record high stocks bask in November reign
Reuters
17 Nov 2020 / 18:03
Good guys: How men can be allies to women at work
Reuters
17 Nov 2020 / 18:02
UK fishing groups urge PM Johnson to "hold firm" in EU talks
Reuters
17 Nov 2020 / 18:02
Most consumers unlikely to spend more because of vaccine - survey
Reuters
17 Nov 2020 / 18:02
GOING VIRAL
BLACKPINK bashed for endangering health of a baby panda
Going Viral
12 Nov 2020 / 16:04
Photo courtesy of TRH Prince Kunle and Princess Keisha of Nigeria
Nigerian prince managed to keep royal status a secret from then-girlfriend for a decade
Going Viral
09 Nov 2020 / 17:35
Images from Victor Jose Tadia’s Facebook
Filipino man takes Netflix and Chill up another level
Going Viral
04 Nov 2020 / 18:46
SM Entertainment new Kpop group ‘aespa’ reveal meets with controversy
Going Viral
28 Oct 2020 / 17:31
LIVE FOOTBALL RESULTS