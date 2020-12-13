Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Country singer Charley Pride dead from coronavirus at 86

African-American country singer Charley Pride, whose No. 1 country hits included "All I Have to Offer You (Is Me)" and "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin,'" died on Saturday at age 86 of complications from COVID-19, according to his website. Pride, who died in Dallas, was not the first Black artist to make important contributions to country music, but he was a trailblazer who emerged during a time of division and rancor. Between 1967 and 1987, Pride delivered 52 Top 10 country hits, won Grammy awards and became RCA Records' top-selling country artist, according to the website.