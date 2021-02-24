Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Woody Allen calls HBO documentary on abuse allegation a 'hatchet job'

Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn have attacked a new HBO documentary that re-examines a decades-old allegation that the Oscar-winning filmmaker molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, calling the television series a "hatchet job." HBO debuted the first episode of the four-part documentary series "Allen v. Farrow" on Sunday. The series includes extensive interviews with Allen's former partner Mia Farrow and with Dylan Farrow, who repeated their accusation that Allen sexually assaulted Dylan in 1992 when she was seven years old.

Not one more time: Dance music duo Daft Punk split

French electronic music band Daft Punk have announced they are splitting up, industry title Variety quoted their publicist as saying on Monday, ending a 28-year collaboration that spawned dance hits including "Around the World" and "One More Time." The group, known for performing while dressed as robots in metallic helmets, posted a video on YouTube entitled "Epilogue," with an image that flashed on screen bearing the dates 1993-2021. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuDX6wNfjqc

LVMH's Moet Hennessy buys in to rap star Jay-Z's champagne brand

LVMH's Moet Hennessy is buying a 50% stake in rap star Jay-Z's Armand de Brignac champagne brand, the latest luxury brand to try to broaden its appeal with a celebrity tie-up. "I'm proud to welcome the Arnault family into ours through this partnership," the "Empire State of Mind" singer said in a statement, referring to the family that runs LVMH.

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up for new Spotify podcast

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and rock music legend Bruce Springsteen debuted a new podcast on Monday where the pair discuss topics ranging from fatherhood and marriage to race and the state of America. The eight-episode series, called "Renegades: Born in the U.S.A.," is available exclusively through Spotify Technology SA's music streaming service. The first two episodes were released on Monday.

UK's Princess Eugenie names baby son August, Buckingham Palace says

Britain's Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and her husband Jack Brooksbank have named their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. The couple's first child was born earlier in February, and his name includes an apparent nod to the queen's 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who is in hospital on a precautionary basis after feeling ill earlier this week.

Beat poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at age 101

Poet and publisher Lawrence Ferlinghetti, whose City Lights Bookstore in San Francisco became a West Coast literary haven for Beat Generation writers like Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg, has died at the age of 101, City Lights said on Tuesday. Ferlinghetti, who played a key role in a free-speech battle after he published Ginsberg's poem "Howl" in 1956, passed away on Monday evening, said City Lights Books on Twitter, adding "We love you, Lawrence."

Golf great Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

Golf champion Tiger Woods was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday with severe leg injuries suffered when his car careened off a road and rolled down a hillside, requiring rescue crews to pry him from the crash wreckage, authorities said. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference, adding Woods was conscious and "able to communicate" when rescue personnel arrived.