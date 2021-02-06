Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Christopher Plummer, 'Sound of Music' star of stage and screen, dead at 91

Christopher Plummer, a patrician Canadian who starred as widower Captain von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in the blockbuster 1965 musical "The Sound Of Music" and in 2012 became the oldest actor to win an Oscar, has died at 91, his longtime friend and manager said on Friday. "The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend," Andrews said in a statement. "I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years."