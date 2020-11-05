Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Kanye West gives up on 2020 White House bid, eyes 2024

Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday voted for himself as the next U.S. president after a long-shot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation that he might siphon some Black votes from Democrat Joe Biden. Late on Tuesday evening, the singer and fashion designer appeared to concede his 2020 bid had ended but suggested his quest was not over. He posted a picture of himself in front of an electoral map saying "WELP KANYE 2024."

Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'

Pop star Britney Spears has sought to reassure fans concerned for her mental health, saying she is "the happiest I've ever been." Spears, 38, whose business and personal affairs have been controlled by her father since 2008, posted an Instagram video in which she addressed persistent reports that she was not doing well.