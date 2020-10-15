Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Myanmar centenarian shrugs off coronavirus, worries about grandchildren

Myanmar centenarian Thein Khin not only beat the coronavirus, but barely knew she had it. Thein Khin, 100, tested positive for COVID-19 and was kept in an isolation centre last month when the virus spread among four generations of her family, but was asymptomatic and said she was more worried about her grandchildren.

Ghislaine Maxwell urges U.S. appeals court to keep damaging deposition secret

A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell pressed a federal appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a ruling that the longtime associate of late financier Jeffrey Epstein says jeopardizes her ability to defend against criminal charges she enabled his sexual abuse of girls. Maxwell's lawyer Adam Mueller told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan that releasing Maxwell's sworn April 2016 deposition, which was taken in a separate civil case, threatened to undermine her trial scheduled for next July.