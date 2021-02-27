Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Lady Gaga offers $500,000 reward for stolen French Bulldogs

Pop superstar Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, stolen in a violent altercation in Los Angeles that left a man fighting for his life, police and a source close to the singer said Thursday. Gaga, who was in Rome filming a movie when the dogs were stolen, has not commented personally on the theft. However, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that two French Bulldogs were stolen at gunpoint from a 30-year-old man on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood Wednesday night.

Lady Gaga's two abducted bulldogs returned unharmed to police

Lady Gaga's two stolen bulldogs, snatched in a violent abduction that left the pets' caretaker shot in the chest this week in Hollywood, were turned over to police on Friday and have been reunited with the pop singer's representatives, police said. The safe return of Koji and Gustav came hours after Gaga, who was filming a movie in Rome when her pets were taken on Wednesday night, issued a plea on social media for "an act of kindness" to bring them home.