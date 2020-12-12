Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Taylor Swift 'just kept writing' for second surprise album of 2020

Taylor Swift on Thursday announced the arrival of a second complete surprise album in five months, saying "we just couldn't stop writing songs." Swift told her 141 million followers on Instagram that the album called "Evermore" would be released at midnight ET (0500 GMT) on Thursday, along with a music video for the first single "Willow."

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly named Time's 'Person of the Year'

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year" on Thursday, chosen from a list of finalists that included the man Biden vanquished at the polls - President Donald Trump. The Democratic former vice president and his running mate, a California senator whose election broke gender and racial barriers, together "offered restoration and renewal in a single ticket," Time said in a profile of the pair, published online with its announcement.