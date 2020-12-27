Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88

K.C. Jones, one of the most dominant forces in basketball history who won eight NBA champions as a player and four as a coach, died on Friday. He was 88. In NBA history, only his Boston Celtics teammates Bill Russell and Sam Jones have more championship rings during their playing careers.

Kevin Spacey, actor accused of sexual misconduct, posts video for 'suffering' people

Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey on Thursday appealed to people who were struggling with shame or depression not to take their own lives. Spacey, who has largely disappeared from public view since being accused of sexual misconduct three years ago, made the plea in a Christmas Eve video titled "1-800 Xmas" that he posted on YouTube.

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

Michael Jackson's famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there. Billionaire investor Ron Burkle, a former family friend of Jackson, recently bought the sprawling 2,700 acre (1,100 hectare) estate, his spokesman said on Thursday.