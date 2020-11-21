Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

UK's Prince Harry welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry

Britain's Prince Harry has joined his brother William in welcoming a new investigation into how the BBC secured a famous and controversial 1995 interview with their mother Princess Diana, with a source describing it as a "drive for truth". A former Supreme Court justice is leading a new inquiry into how the broadcaster obtained the interview and whether executives covered up any wrongdoing after accusations that the late princess was tricked into taking part.

Josh Groban seeking "Harmony" through new album

Josh Groban is wishing for some "Harmony" as he releases a new album with that title during a virtual concert tour that lacks the usual live action and applause. "Not just because of the obvious musical connotations, but just because of the effort that needed to come as far as just bringing some order to the chaos," said the 39-year-old singer-songwriter.

UK's Queen Elizabeth and husband Philip celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on Friday, an occasion they were unable to share with their family during England's current coronavirus lockdown. Elizabeth, 94, and Philip, 99, married in London's Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947, just two years after the end of World War Two.

Jailed producer Harvey Weinstein does not have COVID-19, spokesmen say

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has not contracted the novel coronavirus while in prison, his spokesmen said on Thursday, but he is being closely monitored due to a number of other health issues. Weinstein, 68, is serving 23 years in prison in New York after being convicted in February for sexual assault and rape. Weinstein, who pleaded not guilty at the trial, is appealing.