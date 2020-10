Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Polanski's wartime rescuers named Righteous Among the Nations

Oscar-winning film director Roman Polanski attended a Righteous Among the Nations ceremony in Poland on Thursday to honour a Polish couple who sheltered him from the Nazis during World War Two. Righteous Among the Nations is a title awarded by Israel's World Holocaust Remembrance Center (Yad Vashem) to non-Jews who risked their own lives to help rescue Jews during the Holocaust.