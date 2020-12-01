SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Reuters People News Summary

01 Dec 2020 / 21:01 H.

    Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

    Pennsylvania Supreme Court to hear appeal of Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction

    The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a two-pronged appeal of Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction, with the disgraced entertainer's lawyers asking the justices to either grant him a new trial or drop the case. Cosby's lawyers blame his conviction in part on the national fervor in 2018 surrounding the #MeToo movement, which sought to hold powerful men accountable for unpunished sexual assaults. Cosby was the first celebrity convicted of sexual abuse after the start of the movement.

    Did you like this article?

    email blast