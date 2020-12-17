Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Condé Nast promotes Vogue's Anna Wintour to Worldwide Chief Content Officer

Condé Nast promoted Vogue U.S. editor Anna Wintour to the role of chief content officer, worldwide, as part of a restructuring the company unveiled on Tuesday. Wintour will also now serve as global editorial director of Vogue while continuing to oversee Vogue U.S. She will lead the company's editorial teams across all of its global brands, except The New Yorker.

Legendary and terrifying: 'Ma Rainey' cast recall Chadwick Boseman's final role

His fellow actors call it astonishing and movie reviewers use words like heartbreaking. Chadwick Boseman's final performance, in the film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," coming to Netflix on Friday, would always have been bittersweet, but it's also expected to bring the late actor the kind of awards attention he never won in his short life.

Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

British actor Ian McKellen, who played the wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings movies, said he was euphoric after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and urged everyone who was offered the jab to accept it. The state-run National Health Service (NHS), which is running Britain's mass COVID vaccination programme, posted several pictures of McKellen, in a blue T-shirt and a rainbow striped scarf, giving a thumbs up as he received the shot.

Jean-Luc Brunel, who knew Jeffrey Epstein, in custody in Paris - BFM TV

Frenchman Jean-Luc Brunel - who knew deceased sex offender and U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein - has been placed in custody in Paris, reported BFM TV, citing the Paris prosecutor's department. Brunel, who has denied any wrongdoing, had in 2015 sued Epstein, claiming Epstein's high-profile legal troubles had unfairly embroiled him and damaged his modelling agency's reputation. (https://reut.rs/37u93U1)

Harry and Meghan to produce and host podcasts for Spotify

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will produce and host podcasts for Spotify's streaming service, the Swedish company said on Tuesday, starting with a holiday special that will be released this month. Under a multi-year agreement, the couple's newly formed Archewell Audio will produce programming that "uplifts and entertains audiences around the world" and features "diverse perspectives and voices," Spotify said in a statement.