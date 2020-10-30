SEARCH
REUTERS POLL - U.S. CRUDE OIL SEEN AVERAGING $38.53/BARREL IN 2020 (VERSUS $38.70 IN SEPTEMBER POLL)

30 Oct 2020 / 19:02 H.

