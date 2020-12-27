SEARCH
Reuters Science News Summary

27 Dec 2020 / 12:57 H.

    Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

    Archaeologists uncover ancient street food shop in Pompeii

    Archaeologists in Pompeii, the city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD, have made the extraordinary find of a frescoed hot food and drinks shop that served up the ancient equivalent of street food to Roman passersby. Known as a termopolium, Latin for hot drinks counter, the shop was discovered in the archaeological park's Regio V site, which is not yet open the public, and unveiled on Saturday.

