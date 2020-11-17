Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX capsule, carrying four astronauts, docks with International Space Station

Four astronauts riding a newly designed spacecraft from Elon Musk's SpaceX docked with the International Space Station Monday night, in the first crewed mission on a privately built space capsule purchased by NASA. SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Resilience by its crew of three Americans and one Japanese astronaut, docked at 11:01 p.m. EST (7:01 GMT), 27 hours after launching atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Moderna vaccine is second to exceed expectations; mutated virus may be more vulnerable to new vaccines

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Vaccine from Moderna is second to exceed expectations in pivotal trial