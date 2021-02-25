Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Some common-cold antibodies might help fight COVID-19

JPMorgan's blockchain payments test is literally out of this world

Stuck in space with bills to pay? Don't worry, the satellites could take care of it. JPMorgan Chase & Co has recently tested blockchain payments between satellites orbiting the earth, executives at the bank told Reuters, showing that digital devices could use the technology behind virtual currencies for transactions.

Battered stones of Jerusalem's Western Wall get the full treatment

The ancient stones that make up Jerusalem's Western Wall are showing the scars of weathering from two millennia of scorching sunlight and driving rain. To stop them getting worse and to ensure their integrity, Israeli conservators are giving the stones a face lift, mending the cracks and filling out their battered surfaces.