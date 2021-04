Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX Starship SN11 rocket fails to land safely after test launch in Texas: SpaceX

An uncrewed SpaceX Starship prototype rocket failed to land safely on Tuesday after a test launch from Boca Chica, Texas, and engineers were investigating, SpaceX said. "We do appear to have lost all the data from the vehicle," SpaceX engineer John Insprucker said in a webcast video of the rocket's flight test. "We're going to have to find out from the team what happened."

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine safe, effective in adolescents; arthritis drug may reduce effect of some vaccines

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine safe, effective in adolescents

Graffiti or homage? Hi-tech imaging sheds light on Holy Sepulchre wall crosses

Crosses etched in mysterious abundance across the walls of Christianity's most sacred church were long assumed to be graffiti, but they may be the work of mediaeval masons paid to carve them by pilgrims, research suggests. Revered in Christian tradition as the site of Jesus's crucifixion and burial, Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre usually bustles with worshippers and clergy. That has made study of the sacred markings difficult.

