Reuters Science News Summary

Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the run

The African wild dog distinguishes itself from rival predators like lions and hyenas by using the unique hunting style of chasing prey over long distances until the target collapses from exhaustion, instead of relying upon speed, strength or stealth. A comprehensive new anatomical study of this endangered species, also known as the African painted dog or Cape hunting dog, has identified crucial evolutionary adaptations for endurance running in the animal's forelimb bones, muscles and ligaments that help sustain its life on the run.