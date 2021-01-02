Home
Contact Us
RSS
Archive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
SEARCH
LOGIN
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Feature
Fashion & Beauty
Media & Marketing
Education News
Opinion
Another Take
Connecting Faiths
Freespace
Inside Higher Ed
Just Different
Law Speak
Letters
Local Counsel
Making Sens
My View
Nutmeg Verses
Off The Cuff
OnPointe
On The Other Hand
Policy Matters
Speaking From The Heart
Wildlife Matters
Dignity For All
Gear Up!
Supplement
Education Focus
Postgrad
Careers
Urban
Special Supplement
Cerita
Berita
Images
More
Spotlight
Buzz
True Crimes
Going Viral
The Sun Daily
>
World
>
Reuters
Reuters Science News Summary
02 Jan 2021 / 20:57 H.
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Did you like this article?
0
I love it
0
I like it
0
I dont like it
PRIME
OP Ambang 2021: 95 individuals detained for traffic offences
PRIME
Perak Umno will not give away its five seats to other parties
PRIME
Sabah BN ready to reduce its allocation of parliamentary seats in GE15
PRIME
MOE: All educational institutions to open according to 2021 academic calendar
PRIME
Covid-19: Nine new clusters, five involving workplaces, on second day of 2021
Today's popular
STRAIGHT FROM THE WIRES
UK reports 57,725 new COVID-19 cases, 445 deaths
Reuters
02 Jan 2021 / 23:41
Browns close facility after another COVID positive
Reuters
02 Jan 2021 / 23:39
UK government under pressure to close primary schools as unions revolt
Reuters
02 Jan 2021 / 23:36
UK RECORDS 445 NEW COVID-19 DEATHS ON SATURDAY COMPARED WITH 613 A DAY EARLIER - GOVERNMENT DATA
Reuters
02 Jan 2021 / 23:36
GOING VIRAL
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s star pushed for a character change in final season
Going Viral
22 Dec 2020 / 14:26
Images taken from Snow Kwong’s Facebook
Woman assaulted by irate driver for honking at him
Going Viral
18 Dec 2020 / 14:21
Conduct your own Blob Opera using this amazingly addictive Google app
Going Viral
18 Dec 2020 / 13:04
How Malaysians spent 2020 together on Twitter
Going Viral
14 Dec 2020 / 17:02