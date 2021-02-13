Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

New Year blessings from Mars as China releases footage from space probe

China's space agency released two videos providing a close-up glimpse of Mars on Friday, captured as its Tianwen-1 probe entered the red planet's orbit, saying the spacecraft was sending a Lunar New Year greeting to Earth. After a 6-1/2 month journey through space, the Tianwen-1 on Wednesday slowed to a speed at which it could be captured by the pull of Mars' gravity and became the second spacecraft to reach the planet this month, with a U.S. probe set to arrive and immediately attempt a landing next week.

Vaccinated COVID-19 patients appear less contagious; arthritis drug in spotlight

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. COVID-19 post-vaccination may be less contagious